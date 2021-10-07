Red flag laws are saving lives. They could save more

While I am very sorry for the loss of Officer Anthony Testa and all of the others at the West Palm Beach Police Department and other agencies who have lost their lives due to COVID, the thing that has struck me was the 'unvaccinated.' Why would any agency that is there to 'protect' us not 'protect' us and each other in the workplace? (Palm Beach County Tax Collector) Anne Gannon has it right. Get vaccinated or don't work here. Think how much money Gannon has saved because her employees aren't racking up thousands in insurance company costs. Hospitalization, loss of job, loss of life, families left behind, are not options. Possibly the vaccination would have saved officer Testa's life, if their superiors had the backbone like Anne Gannon to 'serve and protect.'

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO