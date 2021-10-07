Our Views: Thanks to NOLAxNOLA, the bands will play on

New Orleanians being New Orleanians, people have found a way to fill the long, dispiriting gap between the last Jazz Fest — now more than two years in the rearview mirror — and the next one, which, fingers crossed, will happen this coming spring. If they can’t dance at the Fair Grounds, at least they can order takeout from the usual food vendors and crank up “Jazz Festing in Place,” WWOZ’s nostalgic highlights from fests past.