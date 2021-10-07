Ariana Grande secures restraining order

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO