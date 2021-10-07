CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

A colorful, sustainable solution for 3D printing

By Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) have developed seaweed-based inks and materials for developing colorful 2D and 3D shapes and models. The innovation is called ArtSea Inks and Materials. The set of vivid inks—think a futuristic upgrade from yesteryear's eight-pack of Crayola crayons—was developed using seaweed solutions bolstered with pigments that give it a lustrous finish. ArtSea Inks and Materials don't require high heat or unsustainable fossil fuel-laden plastic materials to produce non-toxic, durable structures.

