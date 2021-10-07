OSDH Weekly Epidemiology Report for October 6

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After about three years without a human case of West Nile Virus in Allegheny County, the second one of the year was reported Tuesday. The Allegheny County Health Department says the case is in a man in his 60s who lives in McKees Rocks and is recovering at home. It’s unknown if he was exposed locally or while traveling out of state. Last month, the first human case of West Nile Virus since 2018 was confirmed in an Aspinwall resident. The CDC says between 70 and 80 percent of people infected with the virus don’t develop symptoms. About 20 percent who do develop a fever and other symptoms like headaches, body aches and vomiting will recover. Less than 1 percent will develop severe symptoms of neurologic illness caused by inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissues. For more information on the West Nile Virus, click here.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO