OSDH Weekly Epidemiology Report for October 6
The Oklahoma State Department of Health released their weekly epidemiology report on Wednesday. Data shows that throughout the week of September 26-October 2, 9,319 new COVID-19 cases, 12,377 recoveries and 264 deaths were documented. Since early 2020, 35,257 individuals in the state have been hospitalized due to COVID. CDC COVID Data Tracker lists that 14,445 individuals have been tested in the last 7 days. The average age of cases was 39 years and average age of individuals who died was 73 years. The youngest case was less than a year old while the oldest case was 100+ years. The youngest to die from COVID was less than 15 years while the oldest to die was 100+ years.www.poncapost.com
