Our Views: A new chief at PAR, heading state policy research
Congratulations to Steven Procopio who is the new president of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, succeeding the retiring Robert Travis Scott. Leading PAR have been some of the most significant figures in the modern political history of Louisiana, such as Mark Drennen and the late Ed Steimel. It is an important job because of the 71-year-old organization’s reputation for in-depth analysis of public policy.www.theadvocate.com
Comments / 0