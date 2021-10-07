CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Our Views: A new chief at PAR, heading state policy research

By STAFF EDITORIAL
theadvocate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to Steven Procopio who is the new president of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, succeeding the retiring Robert Travis Scott. Leading PAR have been some of the most significant figures in the modern political history of Louisiana, such as Mark Drennen and the late Ed Steimel. It is an important job because of the 71-year-old organization’s reputation for in-depth analysis of public policy.

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
uwosh.edu

UWO’s new Whitburn Center for Governance and Policy Research set to strengthen Wisconsin’s ‘good government’ tradition

The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh’s new Whitburn Center for Governance and Policy Research seeks to reinvigorate Wisconsin’s “good government” tradition by embodying the public service ideals of its founding benefactor, alumnus Gerald Whitburn ’66. “A strong commitment to good governance across all levels of Wisconsin’s governmental units has always been...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Baton Rouge police chief represents Louisiana well

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul has had a lot going on as his department battles routine and violent crime and roots out organized criminal activity in Louisiana’s capital city. His work has been recognized by the White House and a national law enforcement organization. In June, when mayors, nonprofit...
LOUISIANA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

At hearing, lawmakers and stakeholders debate the future of state’s energy efficiency programs

The fight over the future of energy efficiency in New Hampshire is now being waged in the Legislature, with a new proposal that will be up for a vote in the House Science, Technology, and Energy Committee later this month.  During a public hearing Tuesday on House Bill 549, which was retained by the committee […] The post At hearing, lawmakers and stakeholders debate the future of state’s energy efficiency programs appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Public Policy#History Of Louisiana#Par#The State Capitol
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nursing home is named one of the nation’s worst

An Iowa nursing home recently hit with more than $300,000 in fines has been added to Medicare’s list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah has been cited for 23 regulatory violations so far this year. After an April inspection, federal officials fined the home $306,335. The Fremont County […] The post Iowa nursing home is named one of the nation’s worst appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Magic 1470AM

10 New Louisiana Laws That Went Into Effect In 2021

With the nation still dealing with containing the coronavirus pandemic, Americans trying to go back to work and get the kids back to school safely, just coping with the day-to-day it's hard enough. This is why most folks in Louisiana may not have noticed more than 200 new laws went into effect on August 1, 2021.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
The Trussville Tribune

Attorney General addresses growing concern over vaccination mandates

From The Tribune Staff Reports MONTGOMERY — In response to public inquiries, Attorney General Steve Marshall addressed vaccine mandates and the State of Alabama’s response on Tuesday, October 12. On September 9, the Biden administration announced plans to mandate the COVID-19 vaccination for certain workforce segments. The first mandate applies to federal employees, contractors, and […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi governor extends state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, October 11, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced he extended Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an additional 30 days. According to the governor, the extension will continue to continue to facilitate the state’s COVID-19 response including expanded access to telemedicine and leaving other response options open. Reeves said there will […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy