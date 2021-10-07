CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Orrington Man Dies in Rollover Crash on Stud Mill Road in Milford

By Cindy Campbell
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 21-year-old Orrington man died Wednesday in a rollover crash on Stud Mill Road. Maine State Police were called to the crash scene at approximately 4:30 PM Wednesday. Police say they found Hunter Davies of Orrington already deceased. Davies had a friend in the vehicle with him, at the time of the crash, but that person sustained only minor injuries. The crash happened near Great Pond, which is located to the east of Milford.

1019therock.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
101.9 The Rock

Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing At Fryeburg Fairgrounds

Just a few days after the conclusion of the first Fryeburg Fair since 2019, a tragic event has occurred at the fairgrounds for Maine's Blue Ribbon Classic. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a stabbing at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds.
FRYEBURG, ME
101.9 The Rock

Drowsy Driver Caused Two-Vehicle Crash in Haynesville, Police Say

Three people and several dogs escaped unharmed following a crash involving two vehicles in the southern Aroostook County town of Haynesville. According to a report from Troop F of the Maine State Police, Corporal Dennis Quint and Trooper Noah Castonguay responded to the crash on Thursday, Oct. 7. One vehicle, with two occupants and several dogs on board, was heading east on Route 2A towards Houlton. The second vehicle had only the driver and was heading in the opposite direction.
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

Mechanic Falls Woman Died When Food Smoker Sparked a Garage Fire

An elderly Mechanic Falls woman died when a smoker in the garage started a fire. It was just after 7:00 Sunday night when the Androscoggin Regional Communications Center got a 911 call, reporting a house fire at 54 Jordan Road in Mechanic Falls. Crews from Mechanic Falls Police and Fire responded to the scene, and found a deceased woman inside the house, which was filled with smoke. The woman has been identified as Terry Bisbee, who lived at the residence. As is routine procedure, the State Fire Marshal's Office was called in to investigate the cause of the fire.
MECHANIC FALLS, ME
101.9 The Rock

Patten Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Shin Pond Road

A 28-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious head injuries late Friday night after she flipped her van on the Shin Pond Road in Patten. Maine State Police and Patten Ambulance Service responded to the rollover crash just after 11:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Josh Haines. The initial...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, ME
Local
Maine Accidents
City
Orrington, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Great Pond, ME
Local
Maine Traffic
Orrington, ME
Crime & Safety
101.9 The Rock

CA Resident Dies, 4 Others Injured in Bar Harbor Head-on Crash

A head-on crash on Eden Street in Bar Harbor on Sunday left one person dead and four others injured. The Bar Harbor Mount Desert Island Police Department responded to a report of a personal injury accident at approximately 4:30 Sunday afternoon, on the portion of Eden Street known as the Bluffs. The crash involved a Chrysler Voyager minivan, driven by Douglas G. Hager, 64, of Yorba Linda, California and a Honda Pilot SUV, driven by Ruth Cserr of Orford, New Hampshire.
BAR HARBOR, ME
101.9 The Rock

Bangor’s Bloodiest Shoot-Out Was 84 Years Ago Today

When the FBI's most-wanted man came to Bangor in search of guns, he had no idea he would never leave. On this day in Bangor history, Al Brady and his notorious gang were gunned down in Downtown Bangor. The Brady Gang came to Bangor thinking they'd be able to find unlimited guns both legal and illegal. They came to Maine in the fall thinking it would be less suspicious for them to be buying guns and ammunition with hunting season nearing.
BANGOR, ME
101.9 The Rock

Fort Fairfield Woman Charged in Drug Overdose Death

A 36-year-old Fort Fairfield woman has been charged in connection with the death of a Fort Fairfield man from a drug overdose. Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue responded to a reported overdose on the Limestone Road around 1:00 a.m. Friday, according to Police Chief Matt Cummings. Emergency personnel and police attempted to resuscitate the 40-year-old man but were unsuccessful.
FORT FAIRFIELD, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Davies
101.9 The Rock

Fire on Main Street in Mars Hill Leaves Building a Total Loss

Just before 11:00 a.m. the Mars Hill Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Main Street across from the County Federal Credit Union. Officials say that the building that went up in flames in Mars Hill is a complete loss and cleanup has immediately begun. Gerald Cousins, Mars Hill Fire Chief, says that the department received mutual aid from neighboring towns Easton and Bridgewater as well as Presque Isle Fire Department.
MARS HILL, ME
101.9 The Rock

Maine Driver Ticketed For Eating Kit Kat Bar

Guess all that chocolate goodness makes it hard for one to keep their eyes on the road. The Westbrook Police Department posted on Facebook today that they issued a summons for Failure to Maintain Control of a Motor Vehicle to a man on Wednesday of this week after the driver was observed crossing the centerline.
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

Trial for Man Who Released 100+ Bedbugs in Augusta City Center

A man who allegedly released about 100 bedbugs in an Augusta city building four years ago will finally get his day in court this month. Bedbugs are the stuff of nightmares. We've all read about bedbug infestations and how maddening they can be. These tiny brown bugs don't just live in your house, they feast on your blood while you sleep at night. The result can be everything from infections to rashes, to allergic reactions. And the psychological effects can be profound.
AUGUSTA, ME
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy