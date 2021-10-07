Orrington Man Dies in Rollover Crash on Stud Mill Road in Milford

When the FBI's most-wanted man came to Bangor in search of guns, he had no idea he would never leave. On this day in Bangor history, Al Brady and his notorious gang were gunned down in Downtown Bangor. The Brady Gang came to Bangor thinking they'd be able to find unlimited guns both legal and illegal. They came to Maine in the fall thinking it would be less suspicious for them to be buying guns and ammunition with hunting season nearing.

