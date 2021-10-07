CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran, Israel and the Rising Tensions in the Caucasus: QuickTake

By Zulfugar Agayev, Golnar Motevalli
 6 days ago

Iran is building up its military presence on its border with Azerbaijan in a dispute between the neighbors over Israel. What started as local muscle-flexing could develop into a more serious confrontation with wider ramifications for a region crisscrossed by pipelines shipping oil and natural gas to the West, and in which Russia and Turkey also have strong interests.

