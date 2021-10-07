Farmers offered climate credits in aspiring carbon market

Editor: If you don’t believe there is a climate crisis, or that we need to take action to reduce the mega-forest fires and catastrophic flooding, you might as well stop reading. But if you want to substantially reduce the amount of CO2 pollution, the root cause of global warming, which is making fires and floods much worse, read on. How? Make it more costly to use fossil fuels! Create a Federal fee for the amount/tons of CO2 produced when fossil fuels are burned. Excessive atmospheric CO2 is responsible for the rapid global warming and the resulting climate change. Who? Charge the fossil fuel companies fees on their products; coal, oil, or natural gas, as they enter the U.S. economy. What then? Every year, increase the fee for the amount/tons of CO2 pollution. Will the fossil fuel companies raise their prices? Most likely. This will persuade businesses to transition to cleaner cheaper energy sources. What then? From those fees collected, on a monthly basis, rebate all the fees back to the American people. Over 60% of the households/individuals will receive rebates adequate to cover any cost increases due to the fossil fuel price increases. Yes, there will be some administrative costs, but those are covered by the fees. This is a revenue-neutral solution that will significantly reduce our carbon (CO2) pollution. Studies show, and most economists agree, that this is the fastest way to slow the increasing global temperature. Ever hear of a Carbon Fee and Dividend program? This is it! To be able to implement this solution, it needs to have a “start.” That “start” is Pricing Carbon; it must be included in the budget reconciliation bill! From there, who knows? Maybe the existing House bill introduced earlier this year, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 2307), will then “take flight.” Contact your elected officials to ensure that Pricing Carbon is included in the budget reconciliation. The time is NOW! Email President Biden and Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen via CCLUSA.org/white-house. Email Congressman Amodei via CCLUSA.org/House. Rob Bastien Carson City.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO