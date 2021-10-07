CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1419 North La Rosa Drive

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 Bed + 2 Bath + Single level Home + 2 Car Garage + Private Pool/Spa - Close to ASU - Welcome home to this beautifully upgraded, single level home full of charm and character. A feeling of spaciousness greats you as you enter the great room with vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace and tons of natural light. Oversized kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar that opens to dining room - perfect for entertaining. Master suite has an en suite bathroom with granite countertops, white shaker cabinets, a walk in shower and French doors leading to the backyard. 2 secondary carpeted bedrooms. Backyard oasis features private pool and spa, covered patio and tons of yard space! Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer and Pool service are included with rent.

2402 North 24Th Street

Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment - Newly renovated 2-bedroom unit available! The property is located in Phoenix’s Biltmore Area, off of Piestewa freeway and E Thomas Road allowing easy access to The Shops at Town & Country and Biltmore Fashion Park as well as numerous other papular shops and restaurants. It is also a short distance from the Grand Canal popular for access to recreational activities. Additionally, there are bus stops close by the property for travel convenience. 12 month lease.
PHOENIX, AZ
3131 E Legacy Drive #1013

3 BEDROOMS AND 2 CAR GARAGE ON LEGACY GOLF COURSE/GATED COMMUNITY - Cachet at Legacy! Premium golf course lot on the 14th fairway on Legacy Golf Course. Gated community. Beautiful courtyard entry into split floorplan with ceramic tile throughout (no carpet!). Large great room with formal dining area, covered patio and gorgeous mountain and golf course views. 3 bedrooms. Eat in kitchen with breakfast nook, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and tiled backsplash. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. Master suite has sliding doors to its own private patio and en suite bath with double sinks and separate walk in shower and soaking tub. Lots of storage throughout! Inside laundry room with front load washer/dryer included. Attached 2 car garage. Sit out on one of two patios with pristine mountain and sunset views. Conveniently located on the baseline corridor close to airport and freeways, The Farm, shopping and hiking at South Mountain Park or enjoy the community heated pool and spa, community clubhouse and fitness room. Tenant pays for electric. Water/sewer/trash included! Ready for immediate move in. Sorry, no pets/assistive animals only. $2065 sec dep, 200 cleaning dep, 150 rekey/admin fee, 1st mo rent. Tenant pays additional 2.3% monthly city rental tax.
GOLF
1117 E. 8th St.

EXCELLENT CONDO IN CLOSE TO ASU! - Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath right in the heart of the ASU Campus. Walk to class, the light rail stop, baseball, football, track and basketball games. These units are loaded with granite counter tops, black appliances, tile, carpet and stacked washer and dryer. Water and trash included, NO PETS.
REAL ESTATE
N 54th Ave

1 BD , 1 BA APARTMENT W/ SMALL HOUSE FEELING! - Property Id: 737088. Beautiful Remodeled 1 bedroon, 1 bath cozy unt within small apartment building complex of 4 units. Front small enclosed patio, one parking space. Located with close approximity to City of Glendale City Hall. Now available for inmediate occupancy. Show by appointment only.
REAL ESTATE
5409 South 10th Avenue

5409 South 10th Avenue Phoenix, Arizona 85041 - Great 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath in a quiet community. This property has it all: minutes from downtown Phoenix, major freeways, shopping and entertainment. Home is nice and fresh with updated master bathroom, laminate floor in the bedrooms, and tile in bathrooms and laundry room. Upgraded fans and lighting in bedrooms. Landscaped backyard for entertaining.
PHOENIX, AZ
16219 W Banff Ln

3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Legacy Parc is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a den in Legacy Parc is available for immediate move in. Home has brand new tile. It also features vaulted ceilings, all appliances, bay window in master, separate tub and shower in master bath, covered patio and a good size backyard. Property is conveniently located near schools, shopping, parks and highway access.
REAL ESTATE
9339 S 183rd Dr

Estrella Mountain Ranch Beauty with a POOL! - Stunning home located in desirable Estrella Mountain Ranch. This home is a MUST SEE! One bedroom located downstairs along with one full bathroom. Home features living room, separate dining area, family room open to nice, spacious eat-in kitchen. Dark cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, black appliances. Master bedroom has attached suite for office or work-out room or even a nursery. Sparkling pool in the back yard, beautiful views of the mountains and large wash directly behind so no neighbors and extra privacy. Pool service included in rent.
REAL ESTATE
6017-6053 N 61st Ave

Gorgeous apartment homes in close proximity to dining, entertainment and freeway access! - Beautiful apartment homes!! This complex places residents within very close proximity to the metro Phoenix freeway system. The interchange with Interstate-17 freeway, which gives residents easy access to Downtown Phoenix and all points in the metropolitan area. Downtown Phoenix is approximately nine miles to the southwest.
REAL ESTATE
16177 W. Calavar Road

Great Open Floor Plan For Lease - Great open floor plan, large kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Master split from two secondary bedrooms . Inside laundry room. Covered patio and and grassy backyard. 2 car garage is wider than most for storage of bikes. Wonderful community, close to 303 and shopping. Monthly Rent $1800.00, Monthly Rental Tax 2.2% = $39.60 Monthly Admin Fee of $50.00 and Monthly Renters Insurance of $9.50. Refundable Security deposit of $2700.00 and Non Refundable Admin Fee $150.00 apply.
REAL ESTATE
6711 W. Sack Dr.

***3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM HOME IN ARROWHEAD RANCH WITH A FENCED POOL*** - This one story home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1343 square feet and is located in Glendale at Arrowhead Ranch. The interior features a great room with a fireplace, eat in kitchen with pantry, master suite with 2 closets & 1 is a walk in and double sinks in the bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, carpet and vinyl flooring, window coverings and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert landscaping in the front and backyards and a fenced pool.
GLENDALE, AZ
1116 E. Lemon St.

The Ivy - ASU & Mill Ave. - Available 10/10/21 - The Ivy Apartments. $1395.00 + 25.11 tax + 50 water = $1470.11 per month. First floor unit - No neighbors above - Garden style. Walk-in shower with multiple jets & LCD temperature gauge. Touch LED vanity mirror. Covered, reserved...
REAL ESTATE
1102 - 1110 E Turney Ave

Beautiful Renovated 1 Bed/1Bath - This is a beautiful 1 Bed apartment. Completely Renovated... Great lighting, new laminate floor, tiled bathroom, New appliances. Washer and Dryer are included and located in attached storage room. There is a desert landscaped courtyard with a crystal blue POOL. GATED community. Property is located adjacent to the canal where the Grand Canalscape Project is underway. Beautifying the area and making the waterside path friendly and scenic for running, biking, and walking trails. Property is also very close to downtown Phoenix and the countless offerings of restaurants, nightlife, and boutique retailers. Please call our leasing team for any questions 480.619.2792 extension 1.
REAL ESTATE
8092 W. Paradise Lane

Beautiful 1 Bed/1Bath Apartment with all the amenities! - Welcome to Enclave at Arrowhead, an upscale apartment community in the Arrowhead neighborhood of Peoria, AZ that is unlike any other. We have created a unique atmosphere of luxury, style and comfort to fit every lifestyle. Our one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments and ideal location have all been carefully designed to combine the best of quality, comfort and style to let you experience the best in world class living.
PEORIA, AZ
13026 W Columbine Dr

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with a den at Dysart and Cactus is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with a den at Dysart and Cactud is available for immediate move in! Home features new tile, all appliances, ceiling fans through out, separate tub and shower in master bath, split floor plan, sun screens, finished backyard with 2 covered patios, and sprinkler system front and back. The home has a north/south exposure and is conveniently located near schools, shopping, and highway access.
REAL ESTATE
1921 E. Virginia Ave.

One Bedroom, One Bath Bungalow with Enclosed Backyard - Virginia Apartments is a boutique community that offers spacious one (1) bedroom bungalow style cottages. The property features designed landscaping, private yards, washer and dryer hookups, assigned parking as well as off-street parking for guests. Located in a quiet neighborhood setting, this community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities.
REAL ESTATE
4312 E Pearce Rd

3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Ahwatukee - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Level Home has a big back yard with grass, a Large Covered Patio, and a Beautiful View. Home backs to South Mountain Park. Ideal for Hiking & Mountain Biking. 2 car garage plus a slab on the side which is suitable for a boat, car, etc.
REAL ESTATE
815 E. Maryland Ave

Spacious Freshly Renovated Studio! - Open and spacious studio ready for move-in. Freshly renovated unit, featuring grey vinyl throughout, Kitchen features stove, dishwasher & refrigerator with plenty of cabinets & counter space. Large walk-in closet & full bath. This community features on-site laundry for added convenience & a community pool! Conveniently located between the I-17 and 51 freeways. Small pets with landlord approval.
HOUSE RENT
2041 W. Berridge Lane

COMING SOON! 1Bdm 1Bath in the Deville Apartment Community - Spacious 1Bdm 1Ba in this centrally located gated community. The kitchen comes with plenty of cabinet space, stove, and refrigerator. Upgraded flooring and carpet throughout. Light and bright with two tone paint. Walking distance to stores, shopping, restaurants, schools, hospital, public transportation and more! Onsite community laundry room. Utility Rent additional. Pets with approval (pet rent); covered carport (parking rent).
HOUSE RENT
8573 N 108th Drive 21137088-002

Lovely home~Peoria Pines Golf Course Lot - Located in Country Meadows subdivision this home was recently updated with neutral interior paint, gorgeous tile floors, and tile backsplash in kitchen. There's 3 bedrooms (with walk in closets in each one) and 2 bathrooms. Wonderful split floor plan layout with formal dining and separate eat-in kitchen and a large living room/family room with fireplace. Back yard has views of the golf course. Easy access to the 101, Westgate entertainment district, State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, Desert Diamond Casino.
REAL ESTATE
6626 N 59th Dr

59th Avenue Duplex - This 860 square feet consists of 2 bedroom s and 1 bathroom. The home was completely remodeled and upgraded with new wood laminate flooring, new double pane windows. new bathroom, new kitchen including new cabinets and appliances. Easy flowing floor plan with neutral Neutral color palette. There is covered parking in the back next to unit B. Located close to to Glendale City center..
REAL ESTATE

