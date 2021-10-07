Waterfowl hunters' help wanted for study

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking the help of waterfowl hunters for a study to evaluate the extent that contaminants have on ducks and geese. Like fish, waterfowl can store such contaminants as PCBs, dioxins and heavy metals at levels that affect their own health and pose a risk to hunters who harvest and consume them.“Hunters always play a vital role in wildlife conservation, and through efforts like these, they can help their conservation agency learn more about what’s going on with wildlife than ever would be possible without them,” said Game Commission waterfowl program specialist Nate Huck. “Their interest and participation in this study is greatly appreciated.”