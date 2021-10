Beautiful Renovated 1 Bed/1Bath - This is a beautiful 1 Bed apartment. Completely Renovated... Great lighting, new laminate floor, tiled bathroom, New appliances. Washer and Dryer are included and located in attached storage room. There is a desert landscaped courtyard with a crystal blue POOL. GATED community. Property is located adjacent to the canal where the Grand Canalscape Project is underway. Beautifying the area and making the waterside path friendly and scenic for running, biking, and walking trails. Property is also very close to downtown Phoenix and the countless offerings of restaurants, nightlife, and boutique retailers. Please call our leasing team for any questions 480.619.2792 extension 1.

