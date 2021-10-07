CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lancia Delta EV confirmed as brand goes all-electric

By James Attwood
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStellantis aims to relaunch Lancia as a premium brand alongside Alfa Romeo and DS. The Lancia Delta is set to be reinvented as an electric hatchback under a bold growth plan to expand Lancia across Europe. The Stellantis-owned brand currently sells just a single model, the Ypsilon supermini, and only...

www.autocar.co.uk

AOL Corp

Volkswagen CEO warns shift to electric vehicles could cost 30,000 jobs -sources

BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess told a supervisory board meeting in September that the company could lose 30,000 jobs if it transitioned too slowly to electric vehicles (EVs), two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. Competition from new entrants to Germany's market, like Tesla, has...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Honda to launch new EV brand in China next year

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor (7267.T) will launch a new electric vehicle brand in China next year, it said on Wednesday, and will only launch battery electric, hydrogen fuel-cell or petrol-electric hybrid vehicles there from 2030. Known for its fuel-efficient internal-combustion engines, Honda sold over 1.6 million...
ECONOMY
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Cupra boss: UK is 'a big challenge'

CEO of buoyant Seat and fast-rising Cupra tells us how the two brands will develop. Brit Wayne Griffiths was the man tasked in 2019 with the launch of the Volkswagen Group’s new performance brand, Cupra. Last year, Griffiths added to his business card CEO of Seat, a marque whose sales and marketing operations he has overseen since 2016. At the recent Munich motor show, he told Autocar what the future holds for his Spanish brands.
BUSINESS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

The Seat Leon needs no introduction, having transformed the Spanish brand almost 10 years ago by offering a brilliant package that many favoured over the trusty Volkswagen Golf, with which it shares a platform. Now in its fourth generation, the model has been the maker’s UK top-seller for the past few years.
BUYING CARS
Pistonheads

Moke goes electric from 2022

There's nothing like knowing your customers. When Porsche launches a new GT3, a Nurburgring lap time is a vital stat; same for approach, departure and breakover angles with the latest Land Rover Defender. Certain things customers must know. It is much the same for the newly electrified Moke; range will be one of the first question, of course. The answer? "Range is fit for five round trips between Cap-Ferrat to Monaco", says Moke. So there we are. In case the intended use was ever doubted.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Skoda handed control of Volkswagen Group MQB-A0 platform

Czech firm made responsible for a global platform for first time as VW Group targets emerging markets. Skoda has been given full technical control of Volkswagen Group’s entry-level MQB-A0 platform – the first time it has had responsibility for a cross-brand architecture. It follows the Czech manufacturer's development of the...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Revived Moke Goes All-Electric In 2022, Priced From £29,150 In The UK

Moke International announced that starting from January 1st, 2022, they are going fully electric with the revived Moke, phasing out the ICE-powered model. As of today, order books for the retro-styled open-top EV are open, with prices starting from £29,150 ($39,968) in the UK before taxes and incentives. The Moke will be produced locally, and the first deliveries are expected in the summer of 2022.
CARS
Popular Science

The enormous cost of the Bolt EV recall is falling on LG

In late August, General Motors announced that it was recalling all of its Bolt electric vehicles due to a risk of fire stemming from defective batteries. Today, the automaker said that it will be reimbursed for the costs of that recall from LG, the company that makes the battery cells in the vehicles’ power systems. GM estimates that the recall will cost them $2 billion, although they don’t yet know the precise number.
BUSINESS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

BMW i4 review

This is it, then. The first-ever electric-powered BMW M model. Given the outstanding pedigree of the German firm’s performance-oriented combustion models down the years, much is riding on the i4 M50. Based on the upcoming second-generation 4 Series Gran Coupé, alongside which it is produced in Munich, the powerful new...
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Tesla Roadster confirmed for 2023 production

Cybertruck will also be pushed back to 2023, with Elon Musk citing pandemic and parts supply issues. Production of the anticipated Tesla Roadster will be pushed back to 2023, meaning it will now be launched six years after its initial 2017 reveal. The delay was confirmed by founder Elon Musk...
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

New AC Ace RS continuation hints at firm’s all-electric future

Limited-edition £89,500 sports car could be the final petrol-powered AC before firm goes electric-only. AC Cars has started taking orders for a limited-run continuation of the Ace, which could be the firm's final model to use a petrol engine. Named the Ace RS, the sports car is powered by a...
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Autocar confidential: Lotus on delivering EV dynamism, Citroen preempting diesel dip and more

Our reporters have been talking to those in the know all week. This is what they learned. In this week's Autocar confidential, we speak to the man in charge of Lotus about how to deliver an EV that sticks to the firm's lightweight ethos, and find out when Citroen changed its tune on diesel. But first, what can Cupra do to stand out from its VW Group siblings?
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Tesla Berlin: new factory could start production next month

First cars could roll out of new gigafactory as early as November, Tesla boss Elon Musk has said. The first deliveries of cars built at Tesla’s factory in Germany could take place this year, with production beginning in “November or December”, according to company boss Elon Musk. The plant was...
BUSINESS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

2026 Lotus Type 135: Electric Elise successor detailed

New two-seater will kick-start an electric era of Hethel-developed sports cars. Lotus is ramping up development of the all-new, pure-electric sports cars that will take the place of the now-retired Elise, Exige and Evora at its UK HQ in Hethel from 2026. As the company prepares to put the 130-run...
CARS
martechseries.com

Mercedes-Benz USA Launches Nationwide Brand Experience to Introduce the All-New Mercedes-EQ Lineup of Electric Vehicles

Mercedes-EQ Experience brand centers pop up in New York and California alongside a 20-city test drive tour to immerse consumers in the brand’s electrification efforts. Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) announced today the launch of several interactive initiatives to educate consumers across the country about the brand’s first line of electric vehicles, Mercedes-EQ. Consumers in 20 U.S. cities will have the chance to test drive the first vehicle from the line, the all-new 2022 EQS Sedan, which officially arrives in the U.S. market later this fall. Later this month, the luxury automotive brand will also open the first of three Mercedes-EQ Experience brand centers in New York City, where guests will be able to learn more about its commitment to an electric future.
BUSINESS
topgear.com

Restomod of the Week: Lancia Delta Evo-e

This, angry mob, is the Lancia Delta Evo-e. It’s based on the Delta Integrale, you know, the one that won the World Rally Championship six times in a row between 1987 and 1992, and is considered one of the greatest rally cars ever? In four of those years it delivered world titles for its drivers as well, two apiece for Juha Kankkunen and Miki Biasion. So quite a lot of heritage there.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Used buying guide: Volkswagen Lupo GTI

Highly capable, desirable and rare, the hot version of VW’s millennium city car looks a nailed-on future classic. We urge you to get one while you still can. Long before the Up, Volkswagen had a city car called, equally bizarrely, the Lupo. Launched in 1998, it was a well-built, practical and inoffensive thing that sat below the larger and more expensive Polo.
BUYING CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Electric circuit: the UK's first EV-only track day

We paid a visit to Llandow circuit to catch the action and the pit-lane chat of the country's first electric car track day meet. Llandow circuit in South Wales at 9am. Cars start to trickle in. Owners gather around each other’s vehicles to chat. Some unload their car from a trailer. Some start to fit a spare set of wheels with track tyres. Others fiddle with the adjustable suspension to put it in its track setting. It’s a very common start to a track day at one of the UK’s motorsport venues. Except there are no engines to be warmed, no oil levels to be checked and no V8s coughing into life. In fact, the only noise these cars emit is a faint hum.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoblog

Lancia boss says 'a true Delta' is on the way

In 2015, a year after the most recent Lancia Delta resurrection had been mercifully killed and the same year Lancia was spared the additional indignity of selling rebadged Chrysler 200s and 300s in Europe, the once legendary make had one car for sale: The Ypsilon compact hatch. Autocar reported then that "a number of higher-ups within the Fiat-Chrysler consortium are pushing for a comeback of the legendary Lancia Delta in Integrale form." Six years later, the still-once-legendary make still has just one car on sale, the Ypsilon hatch, and only in Italy. That will change over the next few years, with plans to launch three new vehicles throughout Europe by 2028. According to Lancia brand boss Luca Napolitano in an interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper (translated), one of those three vehicles will be "a true Delta: an exciting car, a manifesto of progress and technology. And obviously it will be electric."
CARS

