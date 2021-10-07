New Lancia Delta EV confirmed as brand goes all-electric

In 2015, a year after the most recent Lancia Delta resurrection had been mercifully killed and the same year Lancia was spared the additional indignity of selling rebadged Chrysler 200s and 300s in Europe, the once legendary make had one car for sale: The Ypsilon compact hatch. Autocar reported then that "a number of higher-ups within the Fiat-Chrysler consortium are pushing for a comeback of the legendary Lancia Delta in Integrale form." Six years later, the still-once-legendary make still has just one car on sale, the Ypsilon hatch, and only in Italy. That will change over the next few years, with plans to launch three new vehicles throughout Europe by 2028. According to Lancia brand boss Luca Napolitano in an interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper (translated), one of those three vehicles will be "a true Delta: an exciting car, a manifesto of progress and technology. And obviously it will be electric."

