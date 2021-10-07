CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Quincy Community Theatre announces Beauty and the Beast cast

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUINCY — To close out its unparalleled 2021 season, Quincy Community Theatre proudly presents Disney's Beauty and the Beast November 26-28 and December 2-5. Cruel and vain, a prince is cursed to live as a hideous beast unless he learns to love and be loved in return. Strong-willed and smart, Belle is a lonely outsider in her small village. Although the Beast imprisons her, it may be Belle that captures his heart. Can true love prevail and have the power to transform in this enchanting tale as old as time?

