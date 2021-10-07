Spanish volcano eruption shuts airport, area still ‘tense’

The mechanical creature swooped over shadowlands. Like a bird of prey on the hunt, its eye scanned a landscape black as orc blood and broken only by glowing streams of lava. It flew through choking fumes, into the heart of a malodorous hell. There it saw, and preserved for all to see, what appeared to be a single, baleful eye staring back. Okay, it was a camera drone flying over a volcano that thousands of people were able to visit up close and photograph, but it sure looks Tolkien-esque.

