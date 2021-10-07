CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish volcano eruption shuts airport, area still ‘tense’

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma shut down again Thursday due to ashfall from a volcano that has been erupting for almost three weeks. Scientists said the course of the eruption was unpredictable. It settled down in recent days, but the volcano in the Canary Islands continues to spew lava, and 16 earthquakes of up to magnitude 3.5 shook the area over the previous 24 hours, the National Geographic Institute said.

