CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Iranian FM in Beirut says Iran-Saudi talks on a ‘good path’

By BASSEM MROUE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29yCs3_0cJunbrG00
1 of 10

BEIRUT (AP) — Talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia are on a “good path,” Iran’s foreign minister said Thursday, suggesting the negotiations between the two regional archrivals would continue.

Speaking during his first visit to Lebanon since taking his post after Iran’s presidential elections in June, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also offered to help Lebanon end its decades-old electricity crisis by building new power plants.

The Iranian diplomat arrived in Beirut on Wednesday from Moscow, where he said the Iranian side has proposed “new constructive ideas” in the last meeting with the Saudis, and that Iran was ready to return to normal diplomatic ties. He also said nuclear talks to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers, stalled since June, will resume soon.

“Regarding Iranian-Saudi negotiations, a good path is being paved,” Amir-Abdollahian told reporters after meeting his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bouhabib. He did not elaborate.

Amir-Abdollahian was referring to multiple rounds of discussions in Baghdad since the first direct talks between regional foes Riyadh and Tehran took place in early April.

The latest round was held late last month, according to Iraqi officials, marking the first such meeting between the two sides since a new Iranian president was sworn in. Those at the meeting discussed “pending issues between the two countries according to a previously agreed on a roadmap, including diplomatic representation between the two countries,” according to one Iraqi official.

Earlier in the day, Amir-Abdollahian said after meeting Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri: “We have positively evaluated the continuation of Iranian-Saudi negotiations.”

Iran and Saudi Arabia have long been regional rivals. Relations worsened considerably in 2016, when Riyadh removed its diplomats after protesters attacked its embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad in retaliation for the kingdom executing a prominent Shiite cleric, Nimr al-Nimr.

An improvement in Saudi-Iranian relations is likely to have positive effects in Lebanon, a small country where tensions between the two regional powers have often played out.

Iran enjoys wide influence in Lebanon through the militant Hezbollah group, which is funded and armed by Tehran. Lebanon is deeply divided between a coalition backed by the West and Gulf Arab countries, and another group supported by Iran and led by Hezbollah.

The Iranian minister also repeated often-heard rhetoric from Tehran, and in reference to U.S. troops, said that Iran considers “the presence of foreign forces in the region as the main factor for instability and all problems.”

Speaking about the stalled talks in Vienna over the nuclear deal, Amir-Abdollahian said Iran was “fully ready” to return to the agreement if others were “serious, frank and have real intention” to return as well — a reference to Washington. Former President Donald Trump pulled America out of the deal in 2018.

Amir-Abdollahian also added that Iran would return to the deal once all sanctions imposed on Iran are lifted.

Earlier in the day, he held talks with President Michel Aoun and expressed the Islamic Republic’s readiness to help Lebanon as it grapples with a severe economic crisis.

Iranian companies are ready to build two power plants, the Iranian top diplomat said, one in Beirut and one in southern Lebanon, within 18 months, to help ease a paralyzing blackouts that last about 22 hours a day.

Also, if asked, Iranian companies are ready to help in rebuilding Beirut’s port that was destroyed in a massive blast in August last year, he added.

Last month, dozens of trucks carrying Iranian diesel began arriving in Lebanon, part of a series of deliveries organized by Hezbollah to help ease crippling shortages in the cash-strapped country. Hezbollah operates independently from Lebanese authorities, which were not involved in the shipment that violates U.S. sanctions on Tehran.

The third Iranian tanker carrying diesel arrived in the Syrian port of Baniyas this week; the fuel is to be shipped to Lebanon by tanker trucks.

The issue of Iran’s assistance is divisive in Lebanon. Some Lebanese opposed to Iran’s influence held a small protest Wednesday against the Iranian foreign minister’s visit, carrying banners that read “Iran out.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Merkel: Israel can't 'lose sight' of deal with Palestinians

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday implored Israel not to "lose sight” of the need to establish a Palestinian state, as she wrapped up a two-day farewell visit.Merkel's support for a two-state solution has been one of the key disagreements with Israel's leadership during her 16 years in office, which were characterized by unwavering support for Israel. Speaking at an Israeli think tank, Merkel welcomed the historic diplomatic agreements reached last year between Israel and four Arab countries - led by the United Arab Emirates. But she said the deals, known as the Abraham Accords, did not erase the...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
kfgo.com

Iranian foreign minister says Iran will continue to send fuel products to Lebanon

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Iran will continue sending fuel products to Lebanon in the future and hopes an agreement will be struck between the two countries for that purpose, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shi’ite Hezbollah group has been coordinating Iranian fuel shipments for Lebanon...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Iran-SKorea row worsens over oil billions frozen by US sanctions

A row between Iran and South Korea is intensifying, with Tehran threatening legal action unless Seoul releases more than $7 billion in funds for oil shipments frozen because of US sanctions. The Islamic republic was South Korea's third-largest Middle Eastern trade partner before the United States unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and reimposed crippling sanctions. Iran had been a key oil supplier to resource-poor South Korea and in turn imported industrial equipment, household appliances and vehicle spare parts from Seoul. "We have $7.8 billion of our money blocked in South Korean banks," said Iranian lawmaker Alireza Salimi, who is involved with the case.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
Person
Nabih Berri
houstonmirror.com

Iran to continue sending oil shipments to Lebanon: Iranian FM

BEIRUT, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Friday that Iran will continue to send oil shipments to help Lebanon overcome its fuel shortage crisis, the National News Agency reported. The Iranian minister's remarks came during a press conference held to wrap his two-day...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Philadelphia

Prospects of Iran Nuclear Talks Going Smoothly Are ‘Bleak,' Eurasia Group Says

Time may be running out for the U.S. and Iran to restart nuclear talks, as Tehran continues to advance its nuclear program, according to Eurasia Group. Experts told CNBC they were concerned about how the nuclear submarine deal between Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. — or Aukus — could affect Iran's nuclear ambitions.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Beirut#Iranian#Ap#Saudis#Lebanese#Iraqi#Parliament
94.3 Jack FM

U.S. says return to Vienna nuclear talks with Iran must happen soon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States believes an “imminent” return to indirect talks in Vienna over a return to the Iran nuclear deal is necessary because the process cannot go on indefinitely, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday. Price said a diplomatic path remained open and noted that...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Israeli military chief hints of covert action against Iran

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military chief on Tuesday vowed to step up actions, including covert operations, against Iran and its nuclear program. Speaking at a ceremony, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi said Israel and its intelligence community “is working against Iranian regional entrenchment throughout the Middle East.”. “Operations to destroy Iranian...
MILITARY
104.1 WIKY

Iran’s foreign minister says nuclear talks to resume soon -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Talks on reviving Iran’s nuclear deal will resume soon in Vienna, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying on Wednesday at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. Interfax news agency reported Amirabdollahian as saying Tehran had received “signals” that Washington –...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
US News and World Report

Saudi Confirms First Round of Talks With New Iranian Government

RIYHADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia confirmed on Sunday it had held its first round of direct talks with Iran's new government last month, part of a process begun earlier this year to reduce tension between the Gulf's rival Sunni and Shi'ite Muslim powers. The longtime foes who severed ties in...
MIDDLE EAST
Axios

Rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran hold talks in Iraq

Officials from Iran and Saudi Arabia met this week in Baghdad for a fourth round of talks this year, following a months-long hiatus after the election of Iran's new president. Why it matters: The meetings in Iraq constitute the first serious attempt at dialogue between the two regional rivals following years of tensions and rhetorical venom.
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

609K+
Followers
328K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy