Ariana Grande secures restraining order

Ariana Grande has secured a five-year restraining order over a man she feared would “murder” her or her loved ones. A man named Aharon Brown was arrested on 9 September after trespassing at her property, allegedly brandishing a large hunting knife, which he is said to have threatened to use on the ‘7 Rings’ singer’s security team when they confronted him and a judge has now ruled he must stay away from the 28-year-old pop star until 5 October 2026.