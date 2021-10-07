CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VSBLTY SIGNS 5-YEAR CONTRACT WITH EOS LINX TO PROVIDE ANALYTICS SOFTWARE FOR SOLAR-SUPPORTED EV CHARGING STATIONS TO BE PLACED AT U.S. RETAIL LOCATIONS & HOTELS

Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY"), a world-leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced it has signed a five-year contract with EOS Linx to install its DataCaptor™ analytics solution in EOS Charge stations. VSBLTY's DataCaptor™ leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence (machine learning and computer vision) to provide real-time analytics and audience measurement.

Located at convenience and retail stores, shopping centers, and hotels, EOS Charge stations are universal electric vehicle (EV) chargers that are supported by solar power. With a 75-inch digital display, EOS Charge provides a digital out-of-home advertising solution that is designed to maximize brand exposure and consumer engagement through strategic placement at essential locations, enabling the brands to reach consumers when and where they are making purchasing decisions.

The first EOS Charge stations will be installed in Atlanta and Chattanooga this fall, with additional deployments across the Sunbelt expected shortly thereafter.

"Our approach is to rapidly deploy our EOS Charge in cost-effective ways using intelligent and innovative solutions to capture large market share throughout the U.S.," says Blake Snider, President at EOS Linx. "Our partnership with VSBLTY will play a major role in helping us achieve our aggressive expansion strategy of creating a fully integrated out-of-home advertising network, powering today's on-the-go lifestyle."

"VSBLTY will be integrating with a live content management system to run our proprietary DataCaptor solution," VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton explained. "The total contract value for VSBLTY over the first 504 units deployed will be $1.16 million USD," he added.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement including store traffic and customer demographics. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY's AI-driven software, Vector™, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing security in a variety of environments.

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, 416-868-1079, x251

Harbor Access LLC

Jonathan Paterson, 203-862-0492

Graham Farell, 416-842-9003

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

About VSBLTY ( vsblty.net )

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY") is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About EOS Linx ( eoslinx.com )

EOS Linx offers smarter solutions, powered by renewable energy designed to meet the needs of a diverse audience. The EOS solar-based platform contains a variety of offerings, including digital out-of-home marketing, EV charging, security, data gathering and advanced analytics via artificial intelligence and machine learning, and connectivity including IOT, cellular, and wireless.  At EOS, we believe sustainable energy infrastructure is the future. We are the  smartest solution to power today's on-the-go lifestyle.

CONTACT: Julie Ciciarelli, 215-850-4877

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "budget," scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," and variations of such words and phrases, or by statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "will," "could," "would," or "might," "be taken," "occur," or "be achieved." Those forward- looking statements include a number of statements related to the outlook for future operations, including statements about VSBLTY's business plans, booking new projects, revenue growth, and new opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: pricing for the Company's products and services; the ability to enter into contracts and ability of third parties to honor their contractual obligations; the decisions of third parties over which the Company has no control; changes to government regulations; force majeure events; limits on the ability of the Company to implement and fulfill its business strategies; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; operating costs exceeding the Company's expectations; loss of markets or failure to enter new markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies including expansion plans; and competition. The foregoing factors are not intended to be exhaustive, and readers should refer to the detailed risk factors described in VSBLTY's Annual Information Form which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release includes financial outlook related to future revenue and financial performance, which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. Such financial projections contained in this news release were made by management as of the date of this news release and are provided for the purpose of providing readers with an understanding of the Company's business plan. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

