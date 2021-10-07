CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Gilat Signs Service Agreements Of Over $16 Million For Operating Transport-Networks To Support Broadband Services In Peru

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that it signed agreements of over $16 million for operating the regional transport-networks to support broadband services in Peru. Gilat to provide services over a two-year period.

"The outstanding achievement of providing broadband services for the transport networks for the regions of Ayacucho, Apurímac and Huancavelica is in addition to the previously announced Cusco region," said Arieh Rohrstock, Corporate SVP and General Manager Gilat Peru. "This is a huge step in materializing Gilat's strategy to provide services to the transport networks of all six regions that Gilat operates."

About GilatGilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat's comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:Gilat Satellite NetworksDoreet Oren, Senior Director Corporate Communications DoreetO@gilat.com

GK Investor and Public RelationsEhud Helft, Managing Partner ehud@gkir.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Ribbon Supports Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams with Professional Services

Ribbon Communications on Thursday announced that it is extending its support for Microsoft’s recently introduced Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams service. Ribbon is adding Professional Services capabilities including Operator Connect API integration, configuration, provisioning, and automation support to complement its market-leading portfolio of Direct Routing certified Session Border Controllers (SBCs).
SOFTWARE
Business Insider

Gilat Shares Climb On Scooping Contract Over $16M

Satellite networking technology, solutions, and services provider Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:GILT) forged over $16 million agreements for operating the regional transport network to support broadband services in Peru. Gilat will provide the services over two years. "The outstanding achievement of providing broadband services for the transport networks for the...
MARKETS
ExecutiveBiz

Salient CRGT Books $207M VA Task Order for Network Support Services; Tom Ferrando Quoted

Salient CRGT has won a five-year, $207 million single-award task order to design, maintain and modernize the Department of Veterans Affairs’ network security and network transportation services. The Network Engineering, Design, Implementation and Infrastructure Support task order will require Salient CRGT to assist VA in transitioning their IT and telecommunications...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

NEC, Netcracker, Juniper, ADVA Develop Operators’ 5G Transport Networks

NEC and its subsidiary Netcracker have announced an integrated multi-vendor solution that includes ADVA and Juniper Networks for packet optical automation, combining their respective best-in-class technologies in support of streamlined 5G transport. With this solution, ADVA delivers secure optical connectivity and Juniper provides automated IP WAN transport solutions, while Netcracker...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Svp#Vsat#Solid State Amplifiers#Sspa#Block Upconverters
wrfalp.com

Consumer Survey Launched in Study of Broadband Services in NYS

Hochul said correctly gauging the prevalence and reach of broadband service has been a challenge not just in New York, but nationally. The federal government is also engaged in a similar study, but the timeline for its completion remains unclear. As called for in the Executive Budget passed earlier this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theedgemarkets.com

Astro and TM collaborate to provide broadband and content services

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 29): Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd and Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) have entered into a collaboration in delivering high-quality digital experience to all Malaysians through the provision of reliable broadband and content services. In a joint statement, the companies said Astro’s wholly-owned subsidiary MEASAT Broadcast Network Systems Sdn...
WORLD
Light Reading

OpenRoaming supporters continue promising 5G services over Wi-Fi

Networking vendor Extreme Networks said it installed a Wi-Fi network at the Polytechnic Institute of Viseu (IPV) in Portugal that supports the Wireless Broadband Alliance's (WBA) OpenRoaming standard. And though Extreme Network officials acknowledge the deployment represents a relatively minor step forward for OpenRoaming, they nonetheless argue it's a step...
NFL
Imperial Valley Press Online

State should have info about broadband access, quality of service

If we learned anything from COVID, it is that high-speed internet service is vital. We need broadband for commerce, education, health, social connections and entertainment. All Californians need access to real high-speed internet, similar to our need for energy and water. However, one thing remains clear: the state does not know enough about broadband access, or the quality of services.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
mortgageorb.com

Computershare Loan Services Continues Sagent Loan Servicing Agreement

Sagent, a fintech company modernizing mortgage and consumer loan servicing for banks and lenders, has announced an agreement extension with Computershare Loan Services, a third-party mortgage servicer. Under the six-year agreement, Computershare Loan Services will continue to use Sagent’s loan servicing platform, LoanServ, and add the use of its LoanBoard...
ECONOMY
SamMobile

Samsung’s customer support service implements Sign Language Support

Samsung UK announced today a new addition to its Customer Support service, created for deaf or hard-of-hearing customers. The company has teamed up with SignVideo to better serve BSL (British Sign Language) users in the UK. Sign Language Support is now live at Samsung and available for customers every day between 8 AM and 10 PM.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

IBM Unveils Environmental Intelligence Suite

IBM announced a suite of environmental intelligence software that leverages AI to help organizations prepare for and respond to weather and climate risks that may disrupt business, more easily assess their own impact on the planet, and reduce the complexity of regulatory compliance and reporting. General Manager of IBM A.I. Applications Kareem Yusuf joins Cheddar Climate to discuss.
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy