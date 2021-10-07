CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Cybin Announces Additional Adelia Milestone Achievements

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin" or the " Company"), a biotechnology company focused on psychedelic pharmaceutical therapies, is pleased to announce that Adelia Therapeutics Inc. (" Adelia"), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, has achieved those milestones identified as Year 2 Q1 (i)-(iii), as contemplated by the terms of a contribution agreement dated December 4, 2020 (the " Transaction Agreement") among Cybin, Cybin Corp., Cybin US Holdings Inc. (the " Acquiror"), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, and all of the previous shareholders of Adelia (the " Adelia Shareholders").

Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction Agreement, Class B common shares in the capital of the Acquiror (the " Class B Shares") shall be issued to the Adelia Shareholders, in satisfaction of the $706,586.69 (approximately US$560,181.93) due to them on meeting a portion of the relevant milestones, at an effective issue price determined in accordance with the Transaction Agreement and applicable securities law. The Class B Shares issued by the Acquiror to the Adelia Shareholders are exchangeable for common shares in the capital of Cybin (the " Cybin Shares") on a 10 Cybin Shares for 1 Class B Share basis, at the option of the holder thereof, subject to customary adjustments. No Class B Shares are exchangeable prior to December 14, 2021, and not more than: (i) 33 1/3% of the Class B Shares will be exchangeable prior to December 14, 2022; (ii) 66 2/3% of the Class B Shares will be exchangeable prior to December 14, 2023; and (iii) thereafter, 100% of the Class B Shares will be exchangeable.

Additional information related to the transaction is available in the Transaction Agreement, which is filed under Cybin's profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Cybin

Cybin is a leading biotechnology company focused on researching and progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and potential treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders.

About Adelia

Adelia is a wholly-controlled subsidiary of the Company, that aims to develop medicinal psychedelics with improved dosing efficacy and therapeutic indices to address unmet medical needs. Adelia's primary focus is on the development of treatment regimens consisting of proprietary psychedelic molecules and related clinical protocols. This proprietary development strategy is based on chemical modifications to the known and well understood tryptamine derivatives that significantly modify their pharmacokinetic properties without changing their therapeutic potential. These proprietary approaches seek to minimize inter-patient variability by better controlling drug metabolism without loss of efficacy that together have been shown to produce more predictable and favorable patient outcomes.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding Cybin's future, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's development of innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and potential treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders and Adelia's proprietary development strategy and development of medicinal psychedelics with improved dosing efficacy and therapeutic indices to address unmet medical needs.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the psychedelics market; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for growth; political, social and environmental uncertainties; employee relations; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions in the markets where the Company operates; and the risk factors set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and the Company's listing statement dated November 9, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Cybin makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about Cybin's proposed products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding psilocybin, psychedelic tryptamine, tryptamine derivatives or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceutical products. The efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by approved research. There is no assurance that the use of psilocybin, psychedelic tryptamine, tryptamine derivatives or other psychedelic compounds or nutraceuticals can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Cybin has not conducted clinical trials for the use of its proposed products. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential products do not imply that Cybin verified such in clinical trials or that Cybin will complete such trials. If Cybin cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Cybin's performance and operations.

The Neo Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and is not responsible for the adequacy and accuracy of the contents herein.

Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in Canadian dollars.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005309/en/

Comments / 0

Related
tctmagazine.com

6K Additive announces Specialty Metallurgical Products acquisition

6K Additive has acquired Pennsylvania-based Specialty Metallurgical Products (SMP) to increase its metal alloys offering. SMP specialises in titanium and zirconium tablets used as grain refinery for the metal alloys market, which 6K believes augments its existing line of Ty-Gem compacts used in similar applications and markets. The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

ClimeCo Announces Addition of Karin Corfee to Board of Directors

BOYERTOWN, PA — ClimeCo recently welcomed Karin Corfee to its Board of Directors. She has over 30 years of experience assisting Fortune 500 and private companies in developing and implementing clean energy strategies. In addition to ClimeCo, Corfee serves on and consults with several other boards, including the Center for Resource Solutions and the Center for Sustainable Energy. She is the founder and CEO of KC Strategies LLC, a business consultancy firm specializing in climate and sustainability services.
BOYERTOWN, PA
sgbonline.com

Dugout Ventures Announces Strategic Addition To Board

Dugout Ventures, an early-stage investment private equity group formed by current and former professional baseball players including Nolan Ryan, Barry Larkin, David Ortiz, and strategic industry executives, announced the appointment of Dr. Prakash Patel to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Patel has 25 years of healthcare experience across...
BUSINESS
Illinois Business Journal

IMPACT Strategies announces promotions, additions

Fairview Heights-based IMPACT Strategies has announced the promotion of three staff members and the addition of two others. Frank Malone, left, has been promoted from superintendent to general superintendent. In his new position, Malone will be responsible for safety, field personnel, project execution, quality control, and equipment. Malone has 20 plus years of experience in construction and field operations. In his five years at IMPACT Strategies, he has worked on a variety of local projects including Hofbräuhaus St. Louis – Belleville and Altair at the Heights in Richmond Heights, Mo.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Canada#Biotechnology Company#Derivatives#Cybin Inc#Nyse American#Adelia Therapeutics Inc#Cybin Corp#Cybin Us Holdings Inc#The Adelia Shareholders
TheStreet

Cybin Announces Appointment Of Dr. Amir Inamdar As Chief Medical Officer For European Operations And Dr. Geoff Varty As The Head Of Research And Development

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin" or the " Company"), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, is pleased to announce: the addition of Dr. Amir Inamdar as its Chief Medical Officer for its European Operations, the addition of Dr. Geoff Varty as its new Head of Research & Development, the promotion of Lori Challenger to Chief Compliance, Ethics & Administrative Officer, and the promotion of Robert Mino to General Counsel. Cybin also announces today its engagement with ROK Consulting, Inc., a leading capital markets communications company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

BevZero Announces Key Additions To Leadership Team

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverage industry leader, BevZero (previously ConeTech), announces key hires and promotions that further its strength as a leader in the alcohol and flavor management services industry. For the last 30 years, BevZero has made the removal of excessive alcohol from traditional alcoholic...
DRINKS
atlanticcitynews.net

HBW News announces winners of Global Achievers Awards 2021

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/Heylin Spark): HBW News, an international digital media platform announced the winners of 'Global Achievers Awards 2021.'The awards are an initiative to recognize and honor the most promising visionaries, innovators, and entrepreneurs in multiple sectors. With this esteemed award, it aims to honor the stellars...
EDUCATION
shoredailynews.com

Riverside announces $20 million in additional employee compensation

Newport News, VA– Riverside Health System announced today that beginning in January 2022, team members will receive an increase in compensation of up to 17%. These adjustments reflect the gratitude Riverside leadership, board and the community have for the physical and mental challenges team members have faced over the past 18 months due to COVID-19. In total, Riverside has committed to an additional investment of more than $20 million towards the compensation of all team members up to the manager level.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Brenham Banner-Press

LyondellBasell Announces Goal of Achieving Net Zero Emissions by 2050

Company announces a 30 percent absolute reduction in emissions and a goal of 50 percent of electricity from renewable energy by 2030. HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced its ambition of, and approach to, achieving net zero emissions from global operations by 2050. As an interim step toward 2050, the company also announced a strategy to achieve an absolute reduction of 30 percent in scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 2030. These targets are consistent with efforts to support the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting climate change by achieving net zero for global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by mid-century.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
smarteranalyst.com

ChemoCentryx Receives FDA Approval for TAVNEOS; Shares Skyrocket

Shares of biopharmaceutical company ChemoCentryx, Inc., (CCXI) jumped 96% on Friday to close at $38.41 after the company announced that its orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, TAVNEOS, received Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval. TAVNEOS has been approved as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
crowdfundinsider.com

Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining and Semiconductor ETF Achieved Milestone of $10M in AUM

a registered investment advisor and emerging asset manager offering environmentally-focused cryptocurrency investment products, reveals that the Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: RIGZ) achieved the milestone of $10 million in AUM. Adding to Viridi’s steady growth, it has also hired Cameron Collins as its Investment Analyst. Collins...
MARKETS
pncguam.com

October 27 is last day for filing weekly online unemployment claims; GDOL batches $1.35M

Guam Department of Labor director David Dell’Isola reiterated Wednesday that they will be turning off the weekly online unemployment claim filing on October 27. “The online weekly claim filing will be turned off. So anybody with any outstanding claims, file them before Oct. 27. That way, even if you have an issue, we can still address it,” Dell’Isola said in an interview with NewsTalk K57’s Patti Arroyo.
ECONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Shareholder support rises for arbitration review at Tesla

(Reuters) - Automaker Tesla Inc on Wednesday said in a securities filing that support for a shareholder resolution on how it handles arbitration matters rose to 46% of votes cast at its annual meeting last week, up from 27% for a similar proposal in 2020. The nonbinding resolution had asked...
BUSINESS
WDTN

FDA to begin evaluating booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines

On Thursday and Friday, the Food and Drug Administration convenes its independent advisers for the first stage in the process of deciding whether extra doses of the two vaccines should be dispensed and, if so, who should get them and when. The final go-ahead is not expected for at least another week.
HEALTH
Sportico

Sharp Alpha Advisors Closes $10 Million Sports Betting Fund

Sharp Alpha Advisors, a venture capital and advisory firm that specializes in sports betting, has closed its first $10 million fund. Led by managing partner Lloyd Danzig, the group invests primarily into early-stage gambling technology companies. It has made 11 investments to date, including motorsport fantasy operator GridRival, gambling exchange Prophet and free-to-play platform PickUp. Sharp Alpha plans to spend half of the $10 million on initial commitments and reserve the rest for follow-on investments into portfolio companies that show the most promise. Its 11 investments to date make up more than half of that initial $5 million allotment, Danzig said. The fund...
GAMBLING
FingerLakes1

Ivermectin

COVID-19 has entered the courtrooms as families fight to give loved ones one last chance with ivermectin. New York’s latest battle with COVID-19 is now involving the courts, as families sue hospitals in an attempt to save their family members in comas and on ventilators due to the virus. According to the Daily Messenger, there are at least 14 ...
LAW
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy