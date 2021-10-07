CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Eat Well Group Provides Belle Pulses Operational Update

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Eat Well Investment Group Inc., (the "Company"or "Eat Well Group") (CN:EWG) (US:EWGFF) (FRA:6BC0), a publicly-traded investment company, is pleased to provide a comprehensive update on the business operations of Belle Pulses Ltd., (" Belle Pulses" or " Belle") following two months of operations under the new Eat Well Group portfolio.

Highlights

  • Report of record momentum in August and September since close with Eat Well Group
  • Since closing July 30, 2021, revenue has increased +35% YOY for the two month period of August to September
  • Reaffirms projected revenue of approximately $60,000,000 for calendar year 2021
  • Expanded sales partnerships and service agreements with NYSE Fortune 500 firms: Ingredion, General Mills, Nestle, and Colgate
  • Increasing volumes in emerging premium pulses to drive margin growth
  • Experiencing 2x demand from leading pet food brands seeking high quality plant-based proteins
  • Further supports Gleanings For The Hungry® charitable food and nutrition security for challenged global regions

Since the acquisition of Belle Pulses on July 30 th, 2021, the company has continued to drive significant momentum with revenue growth +35% versus August and September 2020 combined, further proving out the tailwinds the plant-based foods sector continues to experience. The team is accelerating its operations and production into the winter months and remains on target driving toward revenue forecasts of approximately $60,000,000 in 2021. Belle Pulses is expanding its product and service offerings to tailor to both domestic and international customers, with added sales of premium chickpeas and faba beans.

Global Plant-Based Sector

Belle Pulses' performance continues to track the global trend towards plant-based protein, which, as reported by Bloomberg Intelligence in August 2021, will approach nearly 10% of global protein consumption, or approximately $162B by 2030. The pulse protein market is a foundational ingredient to most plant-based foods due to the high protein content and affordable supply of pulse proteins (including faba, yellow pea, green peas, lentils) and is expected to continue exhibiting strong growth in demand as new brands enter the space.

"We are incredibly proud to report we have experienced some of our busiest months on record. The global plant-based foods market continues to expand rapidly as consumers continue to make healthier decisions for themselves and their families," commented Tony Gaudet, President of Belle Pulses. "It's over 40 years of experience, strong values, and cornerstone relationships fostered over decades that have cemented our leadership position in the global pulse foods community. The industry trusts the quality behind the Belle name; the producers know and trust who they are dealing with and we continue to strategically de-risk the business from pricing fluctuations in order to capture maximum value."

The Pet Food Market

Belle Pulses is seeing tremendous demand from the pet food industry for plant-based proteins, as the plant-based pet food market expects to double over the next decade, according to The Insight Partners. The largest pet food brands in North America are doubling demand for Belle Pulses protein-fibers going forward, driven by Nestle, Colgate, NYSE Fortune 500 multi-nationals who command leading market-share positions across their branded portfolios.

Sales and Customer Development

International sales are stable, despite COVID and cross-border complexities, as Belle Pulses has partnered closely with customers to overcome multiple supply chain and labor hurdles, reflecting Belle Pulses' leadership position as a go-to supplier of high quality North American pulses. "We are fielding increasing calls from our customers, notwithstanding the increases in market price, as Belle Pulses continues to be the brand of choice," commented Myrna McIvor, Head of Finance for Belle Pulses.

Belle Pulses will be executing several new contracts led by its senior leadership team, including the expansion of its direct supplier relationship with General Mills for a variety of end consumer products featuring pulse proteins, and the expansion of the Ingredion strategic partnership.

Ingredion's product for their newly-opened plant in Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, Canada is being sourced by Belle Pulses. Ingredion and General Mills, both NYSE Fortune 500 companies, are among the global leaders in plant-based ingredients and nutrition.

"We are so proud of the Belle team and their ongoing growth and executional excellence, feeding the world with plant-based pulses," said Marc Aneed, President of EatWell. "The trajectory of long-term growth is well underway with strong volume across all product groups, including the base pea products, and premium faba and chick peas. The disciplined breadth of product and customers through Belle, paired with operating agility throughout the value chain - pricing, geography, processing, and customer service - are exactly the value EatWell brings to the global plant-based marketplace," continued Aneed.

"The momentum points to the strong underpinning business fundamentals, with good pricing and margin discipline, driven by a team that knows exactly how to win in plant-based foods for the long term," added Pat Dunn, VP Finance, "With capital injection from the Eat Well Group we expect to increase our production double-digits into 2022 and beyond."

"As companies continue to turn to Western Canadian pulses as a key source for new CPG products, particularly in the protein-based sector, Belle is genuinely well-positioned for success," added Dan Prefontaine, President of The Saskatchewan Food Centre, and Strategic Advisor to Eat Well Group.

ESG Update

Notwithstanding its strong business, Belle Pulses also moves forward its charitable work to help drive food and nutrition security, by partnering with Gleanings for the Hungry®. Belle provides ingredients for a highly nutritious soup mix, sent to impoverished regions globally. "We are in business for the greater good, and sharing the gleanings is an excellent way to support those in need, which we will keep doing," said Francis Gaudet, Vice President of Belle Pulses.

Belle Pulses is a 100% wholly owned division of Eat Well Group's portfolio of industry leading plant-based food agribusinesses, food-tech companies, and Consumer Packaged Goods brands.

To learn more, join Eat Well Group's mailing list for important updates.

Financial Outlook

This news release contains financial outlook as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. This financial outlook was approved by management of the Corporation on August 3, 2021. This financial outlook has been provided by management of the Company in order to provide investors and shareholders with an accurate estimate of the anticipated future financial performance of the Company and should not be relied upon for other purposes.

ABOUT EAT WELL GROUP

Eat Well Group is a publicly-traded investment Company primarily focused on high-growth companies in the agribusiness, food tech, plant-based and ESG (environmental, social and governance) sectors. Eat Well Group's management team has an extensive record of sourcing, financing and building successful companies across a broad range of industries and maintains a current investment mandate on the health/wellness industry. The team has financed and invested in early-stage venture companies for greater than 25 years, resulting in unparalleled access to deal flow and the ability to construct a portfolio of opportunistic investments intended to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005315/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

MinervaX Provides Clinical And Leadership Update

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MinervaX, a privately held Danish biotechnology company developing a novel vaccine against Group B Streptococcus (GBS), today announces clinical progress on its maternal GBS vaccine as well as multiple additions to its leadership teams. MinervaX is developing a maternal vaccine for the prevention...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
mpamag.com

FSRA provides updates on industry trends

As a whirlwind year for the mortgage industry in Ontario inches toward a close, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has highlighted the growing use of licensed mortgage brokerages for new home purchases and the increasing prominence of private lenders as significant recent trends. Delivering updates on the...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insight Partners#Belle Pulses Ltd#Belle Pulses#Nyse Fortune#Ingredion#General Mills#Nestle#Colgate#Bloomberg Intelligence
TheStreet

Orphazyme Provides Regulatory And Financial Updates

Orphazyme A/SCompany announcement No. 22/2021Company Registration No. 32266355. Copenhagen - October 5 , 20 2 1 - Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces regulatory updates for its investigational drug candidate, arimoclomol, for which it is seeking marketing authorization in both Europe and the United States for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC). The company also announces that it now expects to end 2021 with a cash position of no less than DKK 80 million compared to prior guidance of approximately DKK 50 million.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ABC13 Houston

Comprehensive Dental Group provides expert dental work!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. In our October 4 segment we talked to the experts at Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston to learn about their cutting edge work in the dental field. This company's wants to ensure that you have the smile you've always wanted. A dedicated team works to ensure that you get your dental needs met with efficiency and comfort. See how a full or partial reconstruction might be able to help you get the teeth you've always dreamed of with cutting edge procedures and a highly skilled team! If you or someone you know is not happy with the state of their teeth or even just needs minor repairs to achieve the smile they would like, you will want to watch as we talk to the experts about the steps that can be taken. Plus, see a special deal for ABC13 viewers!
HOUSTON, TX
TheStreet

Marksmen Announces Operational Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marksmen Energy Inc. (" Marksmen" or the " Company") ( TSXV: MAH) announces the following:. Pickaway County, Ohio - Further to Marksmen's news release dated August 26, 2021, Marksmen is pleased to provide further information with respect to the drilling of the Davis Holbrook #2 well (" DH2") in the Cambrian Knox formation. Marksmen is the operator of the well and holds a 75% working interest. It is the first of up to five vertical offset wells to Marksmen's Davis Holbrook #1 well (" DH1"). DH1 is Marksmen's best well to date, drilled in 2016, with initial production over 80 bbls of oil per day. It has since produced over 64,000 barrels of oil and continues to produce at approximately 25 bbls of oil per day.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Orthofix Provides Business Update

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) - Get Orthofix Medical, Inc. Report, a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today provided a business update. The Company has experienced the impact of higher than expected volumes of deferred or rescheduled elective procedures resulting from hospital procedural restrictions, both in the U.S. and internationally, associated with the recent surge in COVID-19 Delta variant cases. As a result, the Company expects revenue growth for the third quarter of 2021 to be consistent with, or a low single-digit increase over, third quarter 2020 revenue.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
ShareCast

Sumo Group performing well as Tencent takeover looms

Video games design, development and publishing service provider Sumo Group reported a 91.7% surge in revenue in its first half on Wednesday, to £50.4m, including the performance of Pipeworks, which it acquired in October last year. 6,051.76. 10:40 01/10/21. n/a. n/a. 6,566.47. 10:40 01/10/21. n/a. n/a. 1,234.00. 10:40 01/10/21. n/a.
VIDEO GAMES
MarketWatch

Coconut water brand Vita Coco sets IPO terms, plans to raise $224 million

Vita Coco Co., makers of coconut water and other beverages, has set terms for its initial public offering, with plans to raise $224 million. The company will offer 11.5 million shares, expected to price in a range of $18 to $21. Vita Coco would be valued at $1.1 billion at the midpoint of that range. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. has agreed to purchase $20 million worth of shares from Verlinvest in a private placement transaction. Vita Coco plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker "COCO." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, and William Blairare the underwriters for the deal. Founded in 2004, Vita Coco is based in New York City and had sales of $311 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, up from $284 million the previous year. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.4% for the period.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

ASCM, Prologis Launch Warehousing Certificate Program

The certificate program provides an extensive overview of warehousing, distribution, inventory management, product storage and packaging. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Group Leader - Strategic Recycling, Waste and Operations

GROUP LEADER - STRATEGIC RECYCLING, WASTE AND OPERATIONS. SALARY: £48 850 - £53 770 Grade 11 POInts 45 - 50 Do you want to make a difference to all the residents and for our future generations in Torfaen? Do you want to be responsible for delivering a high quality, innovative, sustainable and effective service to every householder and make a strategic impact to the Council’s commitment to tackle climate change? If so, an exciting opportunity has arisen in the Environment and Technical Division, NSPPP for a Group Leader, Strategic Recycling, Waste and Operations.
JOBS
The Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

There's an undeniable correlation between earnings growth and stock price appreciation. Pinterest's gross profit is growing faster than revenue and faster than its stock price, which suggests this company can still beat the market. Different investors can simultaneously call a stock a winner and a loser, depending on the time...
STOCKS
Portland Tribune

Wilsonville company debuts on New York Stock Exchange

ESS, an iron-flow battery-maker, saw its stock rise over the course of a day after debuting on the exchange. In what could be an important milestone in the company, Wilsonville business and iron-flow battery-maker ESS debuted on the New York Stock Exchange this week. "This is an incredibly proud moment...
WILSONVILLE, OR
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy