CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

An Image Of The SereneU 5kW Fuel Cells (Photo: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) ("Advent") today announced that a new order was placed late last month for SereneU 5kW fuel cells to roll out in the Asian market. The new fuel cell stacks and reformers are intended to support internal testing setups to evaluate performance and to showcase results with Thai telecom operators.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005529/en/

Advent Technologies A/S (formerly SerEnergy) has been a partner of Thailand-based Alright Combination Centric Co., Ltd. (ALCC) since 2017. ALCC is a product distributor and service provider to Thailand's ICT industry. The 5kW fuel cell will address the multi-million USD telecom sector in Thailand as well as support ALCC's government projects for microgrids on remote islands and for backup at the Marine Security Center of the Royal Thai Navy.

Advent SereneU fuel cells are the company's 4th generation fuel cells, which provide customers a lifetime extension to minimize maintenance and leverage profitability. This new generation introduces advantages, including longer lifetime, less service and maintenance fees, and improved total cost of ownership (TCO). The product upgrade places Advent fuel cells in a pivotal position to respond to an increasing global demand for sustainable energy.

Additional benefits of SereneU include:

  • An increase in overall lifetime by more than 30% from the 3rd generation fuel cells;
  • Embedded unit swap technology that secures zero or short downtime during power failures;
  • Extension of temperature windows of operation to -20°C to 50°C, reinforcing climate resilience.

Advent Technologies Holdings Chief Marketing Officer Chris Kaskavelis noted: "The race to zero emissions via advancements in fuel cell technology is happening at a rapid pace, worldwide. At Advent, we have established global networks to meet a growing demand for our clean fuel cell systems. We look forward to supporting ALCC as the company enables operators and other industries across Thailand to decarbonize by using our cutting-edge methanol-based fuel cell systems."

ALCC Managing Director Adisak Phungsil added, "We look forward to receiving Advent's recently launched and improved 5kW fuel cells for our evaluations and showcase to potential customers in Thailand. We have experienced an increased demand for CO 2 reducing technologies already in the telecom sector and are also working on the penetration into market applications of microgrids and backup power at seaports. We are happy about the partnership with Advent's Philippine team. It runs smoothly, they deliver on-time high quality products, and we look forward to continuously working with them on the distribution of SereneU helping customers in their green transitions."

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems, and the critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in California, Greece, Denmark, Germany, and the Philippines. With more than 100 patents issued for its fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enable various fuels to function at high temperatures under extreme conditions - offering a flexible "Any Fuel. Anywhere." option for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy.

About Alright Combination Centric Co., Ltd.

Alright Combination Centric Co., Ltd. "ALCC" is a System Integration Reseller and Professional Services company in IT & Telecommunication networking solutions and distributor of Renewable power, formed in 2011. ALCC located in Bangkok, Thailand. ALCC provides ICT solution such as consultancy, design, configuration, implementation, project management by selecting a set of related products with one-stop solutions to its customers. ALCC services cover to warranty period and can be extended to maintenance supports, manage service. ALCC was established in 2011, experiencing rapid growth and expansion. They are committed to a target-oriented growth strategy focused on helping clients improve network performance by adding knowledge and experience. ALCC clients' applications range from small single building entities to large county-based systems. Learn more: https://www.alcc.co.th/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to maintain the listing of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq; future financial performance; public securities' potential liquidity and trading; impact from the outcome of any known and unknown litigation; ability to forecast and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth and appropriately plan its expenses; expectations regarding future expenditures; future mix of revenue and effect on gross margins; attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel; ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; ability to protect and enhance our corporate reputation and brand; expectations concerning our relationships and actions with our technology partners and other third parties; impact from future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes to the industry; ability to locate and acquire complementary technologies or services and integrate those into the Company's business; future arrangements with, or investments in, other entities or associations; and intense competition and competitive pressure from other companies worldwide in the industries in which the Company will operate; and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, 2021, as well as the other information we file with the SEC. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005529/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Mari Scheiffele (Photo: Business Wire)

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211010005020/en/. Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announced today the appointment of Mari Scheiffele as EVP and President, Specialty Care International, effective November 1 st 2021. Based in Boulogne, France, she will be reporting directly to David Loew, CEO, Ipsen, and serve on the Executive Leadership Team.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

(Photo: Business Wire)

BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, today announced that BRUKINSA ® (zanubrutinib) has been approved in Australia for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy. On October 7, 2021, BRUKINSA received its initial approval in Australia for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM) who have received at least one prior therapy or in first line treatment for patients unsuitable for chemo-immunotherapy. 1.
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

HyPoint, BASF Partner To Improve Fuel Cells For Aircraft

HyPoint has partnered with chemical giant BASF to develop the next generation of its turbo air-cooled fuel cell for hydrogen-powered aircraft. The aim of the collaboration is to reduce the weight and improve the durability of HyPoint’s hydrogen fuel cell. The first-generation turbo air-cooled fuel... Subscription Required. HyPoint, BASF Partner...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

(Photo: Business Wire)

EPIC Y-Grade, LP ("EPIC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 165-mile pipeline from the EPIC Robstown, Texas, fractionation complex, to the Sweeny fractionation and storage complex, which includes Phillips 66 and Chevron Phillips Chemical. The Company is strategically advantaged with connectivity to both the Corpus Christi and Sweeny, Texas, markets. EPIC can transport and fractionate NGL volumes in both locations as well as access its storage position in Sweeny for both Y-Grade and purity products. The Company has also placed in service a 175-mile propane pipeline for delivery and sale of product in Sweeny, Texas.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
News - What Car?

What is a fuel cell car?

Fuel cell cars use hydrogen to generate electricity – so how much do they cost, and should you buy one?... You’ve probably heard of hydrogen fuel cell cars before. They’re being hailed as the next big step forward in motoring, offering the zero-emission movement of electric cars but with greater range and with much shorter refuelling time.
CARS
TheStreet

XPeng Smart EV Fleet (Photo: Business Wire)

XPeng Inc. ("XPeng" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868.HK), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for September 2021 and the third quarter 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930006041/en/. XPeng recorded its highest-ever monthly deliveries...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

LumiraDx Platform And Test Strip (Photo: Business Wire)

LumiraDx Limited ("LumiraDx"), a next-generation point of care ("POC") diagnostic testing company and CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. ("CAHC"), a special purpose acquisition company traded on Nasdaq, today announced the completion of the previously announced merger. CAHC stockholders approved the merger (the "Merger") during a special meeting held today and final voting results will be disclosed by CAHC on a Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). LumiraDx securityholders also voted to approve all of the proposals today required to be passed in connection with the Merger. Trading will begin on Nasdaq on September 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol "LMDX" for the common shares and "LMDXW" for the warrants assumed by LumiraDx from CAHC.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Manfred Schmidt (Photo: Business Wire)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) ("Li-Cycle" or "the Company"), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced the appointment of Manfred Schmidt as Commercial VP, Battery Supply for Europe, the Middle East and Asia ("EMEA"), effective immediately. Focused on the EMEA markets, Mr. Schmidt will oversee Li-Cycle's battery supply customer team, existing and new battery supply customer relationships, and execution of its business development strategy in those regions.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Cells#Renewable Energy#Business Wire#Asian#Thai#Alcc#The Royal Thai Navy#Embedded
TheStreet

(Graphic: Business Wire) Figure 1(1) Represents Initial Capital Raise Exclusive Of Incremental $25 Million Accordion

Capital Senior Living Corporation ("Capital Senior Living" or the "Company") (CSU) - Get Capital Senior Living Corporation Report, a leading owner-operator of senior living communities across the United States, today sent a letter to its shareholders setting the record straight around its plans to raise up to $154.8 million through a series of recently amended financing transactions between the Company and Conversant Capital (the "Amended Transactions").
BUSINESS
TIME

Why Coal Shortages in Asia Might Be Good News for Clean Energy

Power crises in China and India that have caused blackouts and factory shutdowns are highlighting the region’s reliance on the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel: coal. But some experts say the energy supply problems facing two of the world’s largest economies might lead to more support for renewable energy and help to accelerate the sector’s growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Octopoda Annulus Intervention System (Photo: Business Wire)

Leading provider of energy services, Expro (XPRO) , has successfully deployed its Octopoda TM annulus intervention system to restore annulus pressure integrity and return a well to production in Piedemonte region, in Colombia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005096/en/. The Octopoda system successfully reached 300...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Greece
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Germany
TheStreet

ACON Exits Industrial Segment Of International Imaging Materials (IIMAK)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACON Investments, L.L.C. and its affiliates (" ACON") announced today that it has completed the sale of its equity interests in the industrial segment of International Imaging Materials, Inc. (" IIMAK") to ARMOR USA, Inc. (" ARMOR"). Following the transaction, ACON will retain its ownership in the medical contract manufacturing segment of IIMAK, known as iiMED Medical Solutions, L.L.C. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Atomic Range Will Span Four Stories And Feature More Than 100 Hitting Bays Across 92,000 Square Feet. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) - Get Golden Entertainment, Inc. Report ("Golden Entertainment", "Golden" or the "Company") announced today that it entered into a definitive agreement with Flite Golf & Entertainment ("Flite Golf") to bring Atomic Range, a new 92,000-square-foot golf entertainment destination, to seven acres of Company-owned land adjacent to The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod ("The STRAT") in Las Vegas. The new Atomic Range will be located on Las Vegas Boulevard, just north and adjacent to The STRAT.
GOLF
TheStreet

Faraday Future Further Preps And Validates Manufacturing Equipment For Hanford Plant Installation (Photo: Business Wire)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("FF") (FFIE) , a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today unveiled an inside look at an important milestone in the implementation of its manufacturing process for the FF 91. The new video highlights Gonzalez Group preparing and testing equipment for future installation at the FF manufacturing plant in Hanford, CA.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Drilling At Bolivar Mine (Photo: Business Wire)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) ("Sierra Metals" or "the Company") has filed an updated independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 on the Bolivar Mine in Mexico. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005969/en/. The Report...
METAL MINING
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy