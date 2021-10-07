CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Impossible Pork Debuts In US Before Going Global: Here’s Where to Get It

By Maxwell Rabb
 6 days ago
Impossible Foods just launched its vegan pork alternative at several restaurants in the US ahead of its global retail and foodservice debut. Impossible Pork arrived at Chef David Chang’s acclaimed Momofuku Ssam Bar in New York City last week. Chang –– who became the first chef in the US to debut the Impossible signature Impossible Burger –– will incorporate the plant-based pork into its signature Spicy Race Cakes with an Impossible Pork Ragu.

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

