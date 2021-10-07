CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Emerging Markets Report: The Leap

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid a flurry of news about their compelling exploration interests that are an interesting read for those interested in CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (OTC: CAVVF) (FSE: 8NQ), a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector comes this headline:

" CAVU Mining Announces Application to List on the OTCQB"

For followers of the Company this is a very big deal.

The OTCQB is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors.

We've been intrigued by the Company's copper explorations and the role of copper in Electric Vehicles. Here's a previous report to that end.

Applying for listing on OTC Markets' OTCQB and receiving acceptance would be an important development for CAVU and its shareholders.

The financial and disclosure reporting requirements of OTC Markets provides pathway to better know the Company's business, whom it does business with and how, and its financial condition.

And that leads the Company to a place where it may be positioned to entertain a different type of investor or even a firm.

It is important to boldly note that the Company has APPLIED for its common shares to be quoted.

We like the confidence, and if approved and effectively quoted on the OTCQB, CAVU's CEO can take pride in having accomplished this for the Company and its shareholders.

For more information, visit www.cavumining.com

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $150,000 by CAVU Mining Corp. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Florida Office

390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300

Orlando, FL 32801

E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wealthmanagement.com

Using Factor Equity ETFs to Tilt Portfolios

Rather than using cap-weighted, index-based equity ETFs, some advisors are building portfolios using factor ETFs. Factor ETFs, which CFRA considers part of the smart-beta ETF universe, are built by owning companies with traits that have shown persistence in generating either above-average returns or reduced risk. These include lower volatility (stocks that have risen or fallen less than the broader market), momentum (stocks with relative performance strength), quality (companies with strong balance sheets), size (companies that are smaller and often overlooked) and value (stocks that are relatively cheap). While ETFs tracking the S&P 500 Index, the Russell 2000 Index and other broad benchmarks have some of these characteristics, there is a wide array of ETFs providing more targeted exposure.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Financial Times

Emerging market bonds fall victim to fickle sentiment

The most important market trends and how Wall Street's best minds respond to them. Delivered every weekday. While some regard emerging market bonds as punchy play in the often stolid world of fixed income investing, others see the field as all too dependent on fickle sentiment. At the turn of...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Healthcare Trust stock surges after activist investor urged REIT to explore a buyout deal

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. surged 2.5% toward a 19-month high in premarket trading Monday, after activist investor Elliott Investment Management L.P. urged the real estate investment trust that owns and operates medical office buildings to explore a sale. In a letter to Healthcare Trust's board, Elliott said given the company's "long-term underperformance" relative to its peers, broader REIT sector and the broader stock market, the "status quo is untenable" as the company's cost of capital makes it uncompetitive. Elliott said it was "confident that highly credible buyers will present compelling offers to acquire the company at a substantial premium to the current trading price," and prices seen since the recent resignation of Chief Executive Scott Peters. The stock, on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since March 2020, has rallied 21.5% over the past 12 months, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF has climbed 20.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 26.3%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Companies#Sec#Emerging Markets#Mining Equipment#Marketing Services#Cavu Mining Corp#Cavvf#Fse#Company#Otcqb#Electric Vehicles
etftrends.com

Get More Yield With This Emerging Markets Bond ETF

“No risk, no reward” is a common refrain in the capital markets, and it’s no different when it comes to entering the emerging markets (EM) bond arena, but there are exchange traded fund (ETF) options to be had if investors know where to look. Right now, the market environment is...
STOCKS
Las Vegas Herald

Rising Industrialization Across Emerging Countries to Propel Demand of Bucket Elevators Market: Fact.MR Report

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Bucket Elevators Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The demand for bucket elevators experienced a major fall in 2020 on account ofCovid-19...
INDUSTRY
clarkcountyblog.com

Plastics Market to Witness Massive Growth, Emerging Technology Research Report by 2019-2025

The Plastics Market Research Report aims to provide insights that strongly demonstrate the market structure, scope, history, potential, and development perspective. By crossing through the historical and present market status, the Plastics market report provides authentic and reliable estimates for the forecast period. The Best part of this report is, this analyses the current state where all are fighting with the COVID-19, The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the Covid19 catastrophe.
MARKETS
investing.com

Emerging Market Currencies Weaker on Risk-off Sentiment

Emerging market currencies weakened on Monday after new reports that China’s second-largest property developer was considering a $5 billion asset sale to repay its debt. “A crackdown on debt has left Evergrande (HK: 3333 ) struggling to refinance its $305 billion in liabilities. Fears of contagion from a possible default coupled with a sluggish Chinese economy have rattled markets since last month,” Reuters reported. These reports, combined with inflationary and monetary policy worries, pushed investors away from riskier emerging market currencies, with the rand weakening to more than R15/$ after the local market closed.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
go955.com

Emerging market ‘cryptoization’ threatens financial stability – IMF

LONDON (Reuters) – The advent of digital currencies in emerging markets could spark “cryptoization” of local economies, potentially undermining exchange and capital controls and upsetting financial stability, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday. Bitcoin and its kin have in the last year soared in price and popularity, with emerging...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks Trading for $10 or Less

Zynga looks oversold and poised to bounce back. CuriosityStream is a dirt-cheap alternative to larger streaming companies like Netflix and Disney. Want to bet on a long-term growth story while it's still cheap? Look no further than Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI). Both companies trade for around $10 or less while enjoying double-digit growth rates and catalysts for future expansion.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stoneridge issues profit and sales warning for Q3 as supply chain snags and higher costs weigh on its OEM customers

Stoneridge Inc. , a Novi, Michigan-based maker of electrical and electronic vehicle systems, lowered its third-quarter guidance on Wednesday, and said the continued supply chain-related challenges and higher costs had reduced production schedules for its original equipment manufacturers, or OEM, customers. The company noted an IHS Markit forecast from Sept. 16 for third-quarter worldwide automotive production suggested its weighted average end-markets declined by about 13% f relative to assumptions made on its second-quarter earnings call. "The overall transportation industry continues to be challenged by the global pandemic and its aftermath," CEO Jon DeGaynor said in a statement. "Recent production...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy