CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Second Genome Presents Preclinical Data At The AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference On Molecular Targets And Cancer Therapeutics Demonstrating That A Novel Peptide, SG-3-0020, Upregulates Co-stimulatory And Checkpoint Pathways

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Genome, a biotechnology company that leverages its proprietary platform sg-4sight to discover and develop precision therapies and biomarkers, presented preclinical data demonstrating that the Company's novel microbiome-derived peptide, SG-3-0020, can upregulate key co-stimulatory and checkpoint molecules on T cells. The data (poster P260) were presented at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, held virtually on October 7-10, 2021.

"Our findings that SG-3-0020 enhanced PD-1 expression and IFNg secretion by anti-CD3 activated human T cells in vitro provide a strong rationale for SG-3-0020's potential future use in cancer therapies. Additionally, we are pleased to see these results provided additional validation of the advanced capabilities of sg-4sight, Second Genome's proprietary platform, to identify targets for microbial peptides and proteins with potential therapeutic relevance in immuno-oncology," said Helena Kiefel, Ph.D., Head of Immuno-Oncology at Second Genome. "Given these promising preclinical data, we are looking to further develop SG-3-0020 with an experienced partner, as we continue to advance SG-3-00802, our lead immuno-oncology program for which we anticipate an IND submission in 2022 for SG-3-00802."

Using Second Genome's large and curated microbiome database coupled with its proprietary bioinformatics and machine learning tools, the Company analyzed the genome of Bifidobacterium (B.) breve and B. longum for proteins which were potentially secreted and had unknown functions. 50 peptides were chemically synthesized and then screened in cell-based assays for T cell activation and cytokine secretion.

SG-3-0020, a novel B. breve-derived 42-aa peptide, stimulated secretion of effector cytokines by in vitro-cultured T cells (IFNg, TNF-a, IL-10 and IL-2) and increased the expression of PD-1 on both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells when stimulated with low-dose anti-CD3 antibody. Mass spec analysis showed that SG-3-05308, a variant of SG-3-0020, binds to a transmembrane glycoprotein of the immunoglobulin superfamily. Silencing this gene via CRISPR-Cas significantly decreased PD-1 levels, cell proliferation and IFNg production in human pan T cells.

The potency of SG-3-0020 was further optimized for binding to activated T cells through protein engineering. The peptide with the highest potency, SG-3-05429, was selected for further investigation of the mechanism by which binding of its glycoprotein target results in activation of downstream T cell signaling pathways.

The poster presentation will be available for on-demand viewing on the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics website and will also be made available on the Company's website at https://www.secondgenome.com/news/events.

About Second Genome

Second Genome is a biotechnology company that leverages its proprietary tech platform sg-4sight to discover and develop transformational precision therapies and biomarkers through clinical development and commercialization based on novel microbial genetic insights. We built a proprietary microbiome-based drug discovery and development platform with machine-learning analytics, customized protein engineering techniques, phage library screening, mass spec analysis and CRISPR, that we couple with traditional drug development approaches to progress the development of therapies and diagnostics for wide-ranging diseases. Second Genome is advancing a deep drug discovery and biomarker pipeline with precision therapeutics and biomarker programs in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and cancer, with the lead programs IBD and cancer expected to enter clinical development in 2022. We also collaborate with industry, academic and governmental partners to leverage our microbiome platform and data science. We hold a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc., utilizing our proprietary platform and comprehensive data sets to identify novel biomarkers associated with clinical response to Gilead's investigational medicines. We also hold a strategic collaboration with Arena Pharmaceuticals to identify microbiome biomarkers associated with clinical response for their lead program in gastroenterology, etrasimod. For more information, please visit www.secondgenome.com .

Investor Contact:Argot Partners212-600-1902 secondgenome@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:Argot Partners212-600-1902 secondgenome@argotpartners.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/second-genome-presents-preclinical-data-at-the-aacr-nci-eortc-international-conference-on-molecular-targets-and-cancer-therapeutics-demonstrating-that-a-novel-peptide-sg-3-0020-upregulates-co-stimulatory-and-checkpoint-pathways-301394779.html

SOURCE Second Genome

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Seres Therapeutics Presents Data Supporting Its Microbiome Pipeline At IDWeek 2021, Including Data From SER-109 Phase 3 ECOSPOR III Study In Recurrent C. Difficile Infection

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced data from its Phase 3 ECOSPOR III study evaluating SER-109, an investigational oral microbiome therapy for recurrent C. difficile infection (rCDI), will be presented at the IDWeek 2021 Virtual Conference (Sept. 29-Oct. 3). The Company will be presenting seven posters and oral presentations related to SER-109 and C. difficile, including a late-breaker, as well as an oral presentation on SER-155, an investigational cultivated microbiome therapeutic entering clinical development designed to reduce the risk of gastrointestinal antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, bacteremia and graft-versus-host-disease (GvHD) in immunocompromised patients.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

CRISPR Therapeutics To Present Preclinical Data At The Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced two poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36 th Annual Meeting, to be held both virtually and at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., from November 10 to 14, 2021. The Company also announced an oral presentation at the SITC 2021 Pre-Conference Program, The Evolution of Immunotherapy: An Exploration of Immunity Beyond T cells, CAR T in Solid Tumors and Novel Combinations, which will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on November 10, 2021.
CANCER
TheStreet

MiNK Therapeutics To Present Three Abstracts On Novel Allogeneic INKT Programs At SITC

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced acceptance of three abstracts for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36 th Annual Meeting being held between November 10-14, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowel Cancer#Gene#Peptides#Company#Ind#Tnf
TheStreet

Adicet To Present Preclinical Data From Allogeneic Gamma Delta T Cell Platform At SITC 36th Annual Meeting

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced the Company will present data in the form of a poster presentation at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36 th Annual Meeting to be held November 10-14, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Dyne Therapeutics Presents New In Vivo Data For Its Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program During Muscle Study Group Annual Scientific Meeting Demonstrating Robust And Durable Exon Skipping And Dystrophin Expression

- Dystrophin Restoration of 90% of Wild-Type Levels Observed in the Diaphragm and 78% in the Heart with ~80% Dystrophin-Positive Fibers After a Single Dose in mdx Mouse Model - - DYNE-251 Achieves Exon 51 Skipping of 52% in the Diaphragm and 43% in the Heart in Non-Human Primates and...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Releases Data on New Preclinical Mechanism of Action Regarding Potential Anti-Anxiety Activity

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous systems (“CNS”) disorders, has released data regarding a new mechanism of action. The data was gathered from a preclinical tissue distribution study studying laboratory rats and evaluating a single intranasal administration of radiolabeled carbon-14 PH94B. According to the announcement, activity was largely confined to the nasal passages with minimal activity detected in other tissues, including the CNS.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Aadi Bioscience To Present New Preclinical Data On Nab-Sirolimus (ABI-009) At AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference On Molecular Targets And Cancer Therapeutics

- Poster Presentation to go Live on October 7, 2021 at 9 a.m. ET and on Demand at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics - LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. ("Aadi") (Nasdaq: AADI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cancer
TheStreet

Seelos Therapeutics To Present A Poster On SLS-002 (Intranasal Racemic Ketamine) At The 2021 IASR/AFSP International Summit On Suicide Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has been selected to present a poster on SLS-002 (Intranasal Racemic Ketamine) at the IASR/AFSP International Summit on Suicide Research Virtual Conference, October 24-27 th, 2021.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Stealth BioTherapeutics Presents Positive SBT-272 Preclinical Data At 2021 Annual Northeast Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (NEALS) Meeting

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (Nasdaq: MITO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, announced today the presentation of new promising data from a study evaluating the effects of SBT-272 in a murine model of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The data were presented at the virtual 2021 Annual Northeast Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (NEALS) Meeting held October 6-7, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

A peptide-drug conjugate that targets the acidic environment of cancer cells may improve the efficacy of immunotherapy

A peptide-drug conjugate that targets the acidic environment of cancer cells enhanced the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors in preclinical cancer models, according to results presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, held October 7-10, 2021. Immune checkpoint inhibitors are commonly combined with chemotherapy,...
CANCER
TheStreet

Fortress Biotech And Cyprium Therapeutics Announce Positive Clinical Data For CUTX-101, Copper Histidinate, Presented At 2021 American Academy Of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition

Cyprium Therapeutics, a partner company of Fortress Biotech, is developing CUTX-101 for the treatment of Menkes disease. Overall survival significantly improved in patients treated with CUTX-101 Rolling submission of New Drug Application to the FDA for CUTX-101 planned to begin in fourth quarter of 2021; potential to be first FDA-approved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Editas Medicine To Present Preclinical Data On Novel Engineered IPSC Derived NK Cells For The Treatment Of Cancer At The Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer 36th Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that the Company will present preclinical data on its progress in the development of cell therapy medicines for the treatment of cancer at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting being held in Washington, D.C., and virtually, November 10-14, 2021.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
smarteranalyst.com

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Presents Positive Data For Zotatifin; Shares Surge 27%

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) soared 27% in Friday’s pre-market trading session after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of cancer revealed new positive data for zotatifin, a potent and selective inhibitor of eukaryotic translation initiation factor 4A (eIF4A). Yesterday, eFFECTOR Therapeutic, together with investigators at Baylor College...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Repare Therapeutics Issues Statement Regarding Inadvertent Issuance Of Phase 1/2 TRESR RP-3500 Clinical Trial Abstract By The AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference

Repare Therapeutics Inc. ("Repare" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today issued the following statement concerning the inadvertent issuance of an abstract by the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics ("ANE Conference") concerning an upcoming oral presentation of initial monotherapy clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP-3500:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

ProfoundBio Announces Presentation On Novel, Proprietary Linker-Drug Technology To Enable Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) With An Expanded Therapeutic Window At The AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference

WOODINVILLE, Wash. and SUZHOU, China, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProfoundBio announces that preclinical data from its novel, proprietary ADC technology platform are being presented at the 2021 Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics conference hosted by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC). The presentation is entitled, "Novel Hydrophilic Drug Linkers Enable Exatecan-based Antibody-Drug Conjugates with Promising Physiochemical Properties and In Vivo Activity."
CANCER
TheStreet

CTX-009 (ABL001/ES104) Clinical Data Presented Today At The New Drugs On The Horizon Plenary Session Of The 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference On Molecular Targets And Cancer Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX) and ABL Bio (KOSDAQ: 298380) presented today clinical trial data for CTX-009 (ABL001/ES104), a dual anti-angiogenic bispecific antibody targeting DLL4 and VEGF-A, at an oral plenary session during the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics ( Abstract Number:4749; Session Title:Plenary Session 2: New Drugs on the Horizon I).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Tenaya Therapeutics To Present Preclinical Data On Its Gene Therapy Programs At The ESGCT 28th Annual Congress

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (TNYA) , a biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, announced today that it will present new preclinical data at the virtual 28th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT), October 19 - 22, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Vera Therapeutics To Present Phase 2a Data On Atacicept In IgA Nephropathy At The American Society Of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021 Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for immunological diseases that improve patients' lives, announced today the upcoming presentation of clinical data for the Company's lead product candidate, atacicept, from the Phase 2a JANUS clinical trial in patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN). The data will be presented as an ePoster at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021 Annual Meeting, being held virtually November 4-7, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy