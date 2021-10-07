CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

The Howard Hughes Corporation® Announces Dates And Times For Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation ® (HHC) - Get Howard Hughes Corporation Report announced today that it will release 2021 third-quarter earnings on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after the market closes and will hold its third-quarter conference call on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company's earnings release will be posted to the Investors section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

To participate in The Howard Hughes Corporation's third-quarter earnings conference call, please dial 1-877-883-0383 within the U.S., 1-877-885-0477 within Canada, or 1-412-902-6506 when dialing internationally. All participants should dial in at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time, using 9166884 as the passcode. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Company's website ( www.howardhughes.com) .

In addition to the dial-in options, institutional and retail shareholders can participate by going to app.saytechnologies.com/howardhughes to submit questions to Say prior to the Earnings Call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

A taped replay of the call can be accessed 24 hours a day through December 5, 2021, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 within the U.S., 1-855-669-9658 within Canada, or 1-412-317-0088 when dialing internationally, using the passcode 10150107.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned cities and communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York; Downtown Columbia®, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative place making, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

Media ContactThe Howard Hughes Corporation Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910SVP, Head of Corporate Communications cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com

Investor RelationsThe Howard Hughes Corporation Correne Loeffler, 281-929-7700Chief Financial Officer correne.loeffler@howardhughes.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-howard-hughes-corporation-announces-dates-and-times-for-third-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301394824.html

SOURCE The Howard Hughes Corporation

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Dine Brands Global, Inc. To Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call On November 4, 2021

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) - Get Dine Brands Global, Inc. Report, the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar ® and IHOP ® restaurants, will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results on November 4, 2021 before the stock market opens. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Banco Santander Chile: Announces Third Quarter 2021 Analyst And Investor Webcast / Conference Call

SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (BSAC) - Get Banco Santander-Chile Sponsored ADR Report conference call-webcast on Friday October 29, 2021 at 11.00 AM (Eastern Time) where we will discuss 3Q 2021 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation. The Earnings report will be published on October 29, 2021 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on October 15.To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=720987.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maryland State
The Press

Envista Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

BREA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") will report financial results for its third quarter 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Envista will discuss these results on a conference call on the same day beginning at 2:00 PM PT and lasting approximately one hour.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

IRADIMED CORPORATION To Hold 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call On October 29th

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRMD) - Get iRadimed Corp Report announced today that the Company will release its 2021 third quarter financial results before the market opens on Friday, October 29 th. IRADIMED management will host a conference call the same day beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss those results and to answer questions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Communications#Design#Dates And#Hhc#Company#Woodlands
MarketWatch

Waitr's stock rockets on heavy volume after Morgan Stanley discloses more than 10% stake

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. shot up 45.4% on massive volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, to bounce off a 19-month closing low in the previous session, after Morgan Stanley disclosed a 10.3% stake in the company. Trading volume ballooned to 155.9 million shares, enough to make the online ordering technology platform company's stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges, and well above the full-day average of about 4.9 million shares. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday, Morgan Stanley said it owned 12.13 million shares of Waitr stock, which would be enough to make the bank and brokerage Waitr's largest shareholder, according to FactSet data. In Morgan Stanley's latest 13-F filing with the SEC in August, the broker said it owned just 807,195 shares as of June 30. On Tuesday, the stock had closed at 80 cents, the lowest closing price since March 2020. Even with Wednesday's rally, the stock has still tumbled 58.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.0%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Winnebago's board OKs share buyback plan

Winnebago Industries Inc. said late Wednesday that its board has authorized a new share buyback plan of up to $200 million, replacing a previous $70 million share repurchase authorization. The buyback plan is the largest in the company's history "and reflects our confidence in the business, our strong cash generation ability and commitment to creating value for shareholders," Winnebago said in a statement. Winnebago's shares rose 2% in the extended session Wednesday after ending the regular trading day up 0.2%.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy