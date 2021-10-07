CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon Evolves Instant Camera Printer Range With New 2-in-1 Model - Canon Zoemini S2

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon today introduces the Canon Zoemini S2, the latest addition to the instant camera printing sector for those wanting to snap, customise, and print on the go. An evolution from its predecessor the Canon Zoemini S, this innovative 2-in-1 design allows users to add borders and filters, choose between shooting modes and save favourite snaps to print later - all on one device. Available in Dark Teal, Pearl White and Rose Gold, the Canon Zoemini S2 remains light and compact, making it easy to carry around day-to-day.

Power your creativity using the Canon Mini Print App

Ideal for creative minds, content creators and craft lovers alike, the Canon Zoemini S2 connects to the Canon Mini Print App via Bluetooth to produce fun creations, from collages and circular printouts, to adding text and printing pre-made or custom stickers. Hand-drawn signatures and symbols can be snapped on a mobile device, edited in-app and printed using the Canon Zoemini S2, perfect for scrapbooking or zines. Perfectionists can tweak poses and ensure friends and family are all in shot before printing by checking out the live view through the Canon Mini Print app.

Shoot, print, peel and stick with 2-in-1 functionality

The creative functions of the Canon Zoemini S2 are enhanced by its 2-in-1 functionality, allowing users to shoot, customise and print on the go. Stylish selfies can be snapped with the in-built mirror and ring-light, while the new Effects and Frames buttons add vintage style filters and borders. For optimal shooting, users can flick between portrait, outdoor or selfie mode using the top slider button, and then print in different formats on up to 10 sheets of sticky-backed Zink™ Photo Paper to personalise everything from laptops to bedroom walls or journals.

Carry it with you anywhere thanks to its compact design

With a compact design and weight of just 188g, the Canon Zoemini S2 is the perfect pocket-camera and chic holiday companion. If users forget to refill the paper tray before setting out on an adventure, they can still snap away and save images onto the MicroSD card for printing later, with time information automatically added once synchronised with a smartphone. The print queue has now also been extended from its predecessor, reducing the wait between taking photos and the need for frequent paper refills, while the battery life lasts for up to 25 photo prints - ideal for making memories on the go.

The Canon Zoeminin S2 will be available in the Middle East region beginning December 2021.

Find out more information about the Canon Zoemini S2 here:

https://en.canon-me.com/cameras/zoemini-s2

Canon Zoemini S2 key features:

  • Vivid and vintage colour filter options supported as well as black and white
  • Automatic white balance and exposure adjustment
  • Borderless and white border printing both supported
  • Circular printing supported in addition to rectangular, with the use of Zink™ ZP-Circle Photo Paper
  • Bluetooth 5.0 compatible

Product specifications:

  • Power Source - Rechargeable lithium polymer (700mAh)
  • Display Window Size - N/A
  • Body Colours - Rose Gold / Pearl White / Dark Teal
  • Body Size (W x H x D) - 121 x 80.3 x 22.4 mm
  • Weight - 188g

About the Canon Mini Print App:

  • Requires mobile device to be connected to the Canon Instant Camera Printer via Bluetooth and the Canon Mini Print App, available for free on the App Store and at Google Play
  • Compatible OS: iOS 9.0 or later, Android 4.4 or later
  • Supported languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Arabic, Portuguese, Dutch, Norwegian, Danish, Finnish, Swedish, Estonian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Greek, Czech, Hungarian, Polish, Slovak, Turkish, Slovenian, Romanian, Bulgarian, Croatian, Russian, Kyrgyz, Kazakh, Armenian, Ukrainian

About Canon Middle East

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East is based in Dubai, UAE.

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history and has commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation.

Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei - 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D to deliver the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realize their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at www.canon-me.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1652862/Canon_Zoemini_S2.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-evolves-instant-camera-printer-range-with-new-2-in-1-model--canon-zoemini-s2-301395084.html

SOURCE Canon

