TravelCenters Of America Opens TA Express In Almeda, Texas

 6 days ago

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator and franchisor of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, is pleased to announce the opening of a new TA Express travel center in Almeda, Texas on State Highway 288 at 12602 South Freeway, within the Houston Metropolitan Area. The new TA Express is a franchised site, formerly known as Swift Mart, and expands TA's total nationwide network of travel centers to 276, including 43 franchised locations.

TA Express Almeda offers fueling, convenience items, dining options and other services for professional drivers and motorists. As part of the conversion to a TA Express, the site was remodeled to include new restrooms, showers, laundry facilities and a driver lounge. Amenities include:

  • Subway, Gourmet Taco Kitchen, on-site deli with hot and cold food options
  • Travel Store with coffee, snacks and merchandise
  • 65 truck parking spaces
  • 25 car parking spaces
  • Four diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) on all lanes
  • 12 TA-branded gasoline fueling positions
  • Three showers
  • Driver lounge
  • Laundry facilities
  • CAT Scale
  • Pet area (coming soon)

"Franchising our TA Express brand has allowed us to expand our network to serve more travelers," said Jon Pertchik, Chief Executive Officer of TA. "We are pleased to have another updated, refreshed facility for the many professional drivers and motorists passing through the Houston area."

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 18,000 team members serve guests in over 275 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations. TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

