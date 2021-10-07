CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

DoubleU Games To Purchase Additional Shares Of DoubleDown Interactive From Current Shareholder

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SEOUL, Korea, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleU Games (192080:KS), a leading developer and publisher of social casino games, has advised DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) (DDI) that it intends to acquire outstanding common shares of DDI in accordance with the Supplemental Agreement to the Joint Investment Agreement between DoubleU Games, DDI, and STIC Special Situation Diamond Limited (STIC), dated July 16, 2021.

DoubleU Games has agreed to purchase from STIC 161,927 common shares at a price per share of US$360.00, which is the equivalent of 3,238,540 ADSs of DDI, through this transaction. Twenty (20) ADSs represent one common share in DDI. After consummation of the transaction, the number of DDI common shares owned by DoubleU Games will increase from approximately 60.5% to 67.0% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of DDI. The transaction is expected to close by the end of October 2021.

Jay Choi, CFO at DoubleU Games, said, "Doubleu Games has strong confidence in DDI's long-term growth, and based on this, we have decided to acquire the shares. The two companies will continue to grow collaboratively based on this solid relationship."

About DoubleU Games

DoubleU Games Co., Ltd. is a Korea-based game development company. It offers multiple gaming products such as 'DoubleU Casino' and 'Take5 Slots' and others. The company was founded in 2012 and was listed on the KOSPI in 2019 through continuing growth. DoubleU Games Co., Ltd. is DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.'s majority shareholder and has a strong position in the global social casino market.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. DDI is the creator of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. DDI's flagship title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about future events and expectations for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance, and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Words such as "anticipates," believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," potential," "near-term," long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecasts," "outlook," "target," "trends," "should," "could," "would," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Company Contact:IR Teamir@doubleugames.comhttp://www.doubleugames.com/

Comments / 0

Related
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville company debuts on New York Stock Exchange

ESS, an iron-flow battery-maker, saw its stock rise over the course of a day after debuting on the exchange In what could be an important milestone in the company, Wilsonville business and iron-flow battery-maker ESS debuted on the New York Stock Exchange this week. "This is an incredibly proud moment for the entire ESS team and a milestone for the industry at large," said Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS, in a press release. "We are excited to begin our next chapter as the first publicly traded long-duration energy storage company." The company's stock price soared overnight Tuesday — going from...
WILSONVILLE, OR
MarketWatch

SeatGeek is going public by merging with SPAC RedBall Acquistion in deal with enterprise value of about $1.35 billion

SeatGeek, a mobile tech platform selling tickets for live sporting events, said Wednesday it is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation RedBall Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an implied enterprise value of about $1.35 billion. The company will receive proceeds of $675 million, which includes a fully committed private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $100 million, and $575 million held in the trust account of RedBall. Proceeds are earmarked for growth by expanding partnerships into new markets, scaling marketing, for M&A and for technology innovation. RedBall is a unit of RedBird Capital Partners, an investment firm with more than $5 billion in assets under management, and investments in sports, media, and ticketing including the YES Network, On Location Experiences, Skydance, Wasserman, OneTeam Partners, Fenway Sports Group, the XFL, Toulouse FC, and the IPL's Rajasthan Royals. Once the deal closes, the combined company will be renamed SeatGeek. SeatGeek was created in 2009 and targets the $126 billion global live entertainment business. Jack Groetzinger will remain as CEO of the new company along with the current executive team.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ddi#Casino Games#Stic 161 927#Cfo#Kospi
MarketWatch

Winnebago's board OKs share buyback plan

Winnebago Industries Inc. said late Wednesday that its board has authorized a new share buyback plan of up to $200 million, replacing a previous $70 million share repurchase authorization. The buyback plan is the largest in the company's history "and reflects our confidence in the business, our strong cash generation ability and commitment to creating value for shareholders," Winnebago said in a statement. Winnebago's shares rose 2% in the extended session Wednesday after ending the regular trading day up 0.2%.
MARKETS
Sportico

Sharp Alpha Advisors Closes $10 Million Sports Betting Fund

Sharp Alpha Advisors, a venture capital and advisory firm that specializes in sports betting, has closed its first $10 million fund. Led by managing partner Lloyd Danzig, the group invests primarily into early-stage gambling technology companies. It has made 11 investments to date, including motorsport fantasy operator GridRival, gambling exchange Prophet and free-to-play platform PickUp. Sharp Alpha plans to spend half of the $10 million on initial commitments and reserve the rest for follow-on investments into portfolio companies that show the most promise. Its 11 investments to date make up more than half of that initial $5 million allotment, Danzig said. The fund...
GAMBLING
MarketWatch

AV company Aptiv issues revenue warning for 2021 due to COVID, supply-chain snags and chip shortage

Self-driving technology company Aptiv Plc warned that global vehicle production is now expected to come in at 79 million units in 2021, down from earlier guidance of 85 million, citing the combination of COVID-19 disruption, the global chip shortage and supply-chain issues. The Dublin-based company said for the third quarter, global vehicle production is expected to come in at about 18 million units, down from the 21 million units expected on Aug. 5, the last time it offered guidance. "Global vehicle production for the fourth quarter is currently expected to be approximately 20 million units, or a decrease of approximately 13% from the 23 million units expected previously," the company said in a statement. Aptiv is now expecting full-year revenue to range from $15.1 billion to $15.5 billion, down from prior guidance of $16.1 billion to $16.4 billion. The company will offer third-quarter earnings on Nov. 4. Shares were down 2.2% premarket, but have gained 27% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
MarketWatch

Xos stock surges after Wedbush sees it more than doubling, as EV maker is set to be a 'winner' in commercial market

Shares of Xos Inc. rallied 3.3% in premarket trading Monday, after Wedbush analyst Dan Ives recommended investors buy, which a chance of doubling their investment, saying the electric truck maker is positioned to be a "winner" in the commercial electric vehicle (EV) market. Ives initiated coverage of Xos with an outperform rating and stock price target of $10, which implies a 121% gain off Friday's closing price of $4.53. "XOS Trucks is an innovative low-emissions solution to last-mile deliveries," Ives wrote in a note to clients. "Acting as one of the first movers in this burgeoning area of the EV market, XOS has a proven product that is already on the road with the ongoing development of future iterations." The stock has tumbled 40% since Aug. 20, when the stock started trading under the ticker "XOS" after the completion of the going-public merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) NextGen Acquisitions Corp. The S&P 500 has slipped 1.1% over the same time.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing Of $345 Million Public Offering Including Full Exercise Of The Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 common shares, which includes 1,525,423 shares sold upon the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, and pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,694,915 common shares. The common shares were offered at a public offering price of $29.50 per common share and the pre-funded warrants were offered at a price of $29.4999 per pre-funded warrant, with each pre-funded warrant having an exercise price of $0.0001. The aggregate gross proceeds to Xenon from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Xenon, were approximately $345.0 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Comtech Comments On Letter From Shareholder

October 6, 2021 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) - Get Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Report, a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, today confirmed receipt of a letter from Outerbridge Capital Management LLC. The Company issued the following statement:. Comtech maintains regular dialogue with...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Indiva's Shares Jump On Additional $8.5M Investment From Sundial

Cannabis edibles producer Indiva Limited (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX: NDVAF) confirmed Tuesday that it has received an additional $8.5 million in available funds from Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL). The two companies amended the terms of their existing non-revolving term loan facility bringing the total principal amount of the term loan including accrued and deferred interest to $19.75 million.
MARKETS
Light Reading

Five9 shareholders doom $15B purchase by Zoom

It is a company's prerogative to change its mind. And so shareholders of Five9, the call center software company which would have been Zoom's biggest-ever acquisition, voted down a $14.7 billion sale to Eric Yuan's company. It was possibly the most striking example of Zoom fatigue yet. The deal was...
BUSINESS
The Independent

French Connection agrees £29m takeover bid from second-largest shareholder

Retailer French Connection has accepted a £29 million offer from one of its biggest shareholders to take the company private.The clothes brand said it had negotiated a deal with Apinder Singh Ghura, who already owns around 25.4% of the business and is its second-largest shareholder.He will buy the company through MIP Holdings, which he controls together with Amarjit Singh Grewal and KJR Brothers Limited.Mr Ghura, whose address is in Newcastle according to Companies House bought his stake at the start of the year from high street investor Mike Ashley for between £3 million and £4 million.Just weeks later French...
BUSINESS
NME

Paradox Interactive cancels “several unannounced games”

Paradox Interactive has cancelled multiple unannounced games, with CEO Fredrik Wester explaining that the company is moving to focus on “projects with the highest potential”. In a statement released by Paradox Interactive yesterday (September 30), the publisher has revealed that it has “decided to discontinue the development of several unannounced...
VIDEO GAMES
featureweekly.com

Zoom and Five9 leave $14.7 billion purchase, after Five9 shareholders rejected the deal

Zoom’s agreement to purchase cloud contact center software company Five9 was abandoned on Thursday, after Five9 shareholders rejected the deal. Zoom said in July that it was obtaining Five9 in an all-stock buy for $14.7 billion, its initial billion-dollar-plus to buy and, at that point, the second-greatest tech arrangement of the year. The organization has now lost a chance to rapidly expand its capabilities after its stock rallied during the Covid pandemic.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

NYSE Vice Chairman on What's Behind the Record-Breaking 2021 in IPO Launches

The record of 407 IPO launches in 2020 has been shattered this year with 796 public listings so far. John Tuttle, vice chairman and chief commercial officer at the New York Stock Exchange, joined Cheddar to discuss the state of the IPO market and why so many businesses are going public. He attributed some of the launches to low interest rates and the high-value shares of companies that have already gone public. Tuttle also talked about the rise in companies going public via nontraditional routes like SPAC mergers.
STOCKS
hardcoregamer.com

Sony Interactive Entertainment Officially Acquires Bluepoint Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment today officially announced that longtime collaborator Bluepoint Games has joined PlayStation Studios. After over a year of rumors and an accidental announcement in June by PlayStation Japan, Sony is finally making it official. Bluepoint Games is the latest development studio to join PlayStation Studios. This news comes after years of close collaboration between the developer and publisher, which culminated in the release of the Demon’s Souls remake on PS5 last November.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy