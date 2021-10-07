Colliers To Acquire Best In Class Italian Investment Management Business

TORONTO and MILAN, Italy, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), announced today it has entered into an agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Antirion SGR S.p.A., one of the largest real estate investment management firms in Italy with assets throughout Western Europe. Ofer Arbib, founder and CEO and his team will continue to lead the organization and will retain a significant equity interest in the firm going forward under Colliers' unique partnership model. The firm will be rebranded as Colliers Global Investors shortly after closing. This investment further expands Colliers Global Investors' growing platform in Europe and leverages its benefits for existing and new investors. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009 in Milan, Antirion has become one of the most prominent and highly respected real estate investment management firms based in Italy. With more than €3.8 billion of assets under management (AUM), Antirion has consistently delivered strong returns for investors over the long-term across ten funds primarily through investments in office, hospitality, retail, and residential asset classes. The firm employs 35 professionals that cover the region from offices in Milan and Rome.

"Colliers Global Investors views growth in Italy and Western Europe as a natural progression of its business offering strong benefits for investors," said Chris McLernon, CEO | EMEA for Colliers. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Ofer and his talented investment team, who have one of the best long-term investing track records in Italy since the firm's founding in 2009. As partners, we will continue expanding the platform to provide existing and future clients innovative investment products within Europe."

"Partnering with Colliers dramatically expands Antirion's potential and offers tremendous benefits to our clients. Colliers' global investment management platform currently manages more than $45 billion of AUM on behalf of more than 500 institutional investors around the world, giving Antirion's clients access to a more diverse product set. In addition, we are excited to invite Colliers clients to invest in our top performing funds in Italy and Western Europe," said Ofer Arbib, CEO of Antirion.

About ColliersColliers is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.3 billion ($3.6 billion including affiliates) and $45 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Colliers Contacts:

Christian MayerChief Financial Officer416-960-9500

Chris McLernonCEO | EMEA(44) 20 7487 7000