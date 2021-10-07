CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Colliers To Acquire Best In Class Italian Investment Management Business

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

TORONTO and MILAN, Italy, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), announced today it has entered into an agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Antirion SGR S.p.A., one of the largest real estate investment management firms in Italy with assets throughout Western Europe. Ofer Arbib, founder and CEO and his team will continue to lead the organization and will retain a significant equity interest in the firm going forward under Colliers' unique partnership model. The firm will be rebranded as Colliers Global Investors shortly after closing. This investment further expands Colliers Global Investors' growing platform in Europe and leverages its benefits for existing and new investors. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009 in Milan, Antirion has become one of the most prominent and highly respected real estate investment management firms based in Italy. With more than €3.8 billion of assets under management (AUM), Antirion has consistently delivered strong returns for investors over the long-term across ten funds primarily through investments in office, hospitality, retail, and residential asset classes. The firm employs 35 professionals that cover the region from offices in Milan and Rome.

"Colliers Global Investors views growth in Italy and Western Europe as a natural progression of its business offering strong benefits for investors," said Chris McLernon, CEO | EMEA for Colliers. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Ofer and his talented investment team, who have one of the best long-term investing track records in Italy since the firm's founding in 2009. As partners, we will continue expanding the platform to provide existing and future clients innovative investment products within Europe."

"Partnering with Colliers dramatically expands Antirion's potential and offers tremendous benefits to our clients. Colliers' global investment management platform currently manages more than $45 billion of AUM on behalf of more than 500 institutional investors around the world, giving Antirion's clients access to a more diverse product set. In addition, we are excited to invite Colliers clients to invest in our top performing funds in Italy and Western Europe," said Ofer Arbib, CEO of Antirion.

About ColliersColliers is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.3 billion ($3.6 billion including affiliates) and $45 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Colliers Contacts:

Christian MayerChief Financial Officer416-960-9500

Chris McLernonCEO | EMEA(44) 20 7487 7000

Comments / 0

Related
propertyindustryeye.com

US firm acquires property management company in the UK

US investment company Cortland has acquired Qdime Group, a UK-based property management service business with more than 30,000 units under management, for undisclosed financial terms. The investment forms part of Cortland’s bid to increase its presence in the UK build-to-rent sector and other private rented sector operations. “Cortland recognises a...
BUSINESS
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville company debuts on New York Stock Exchange

ESS, an iron-flow battery-maker, saw its stock rise over the course of a day after debuting on the exchange In what could be an important milestone in the company, Wilsonville business and iron-flow battery-maker ESS debuted on the New York Stock Exchange this week. "This is an incredibly proud moment for the entire ESS team and a milestone for the industry at large," said Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS, in a press release. "We are excited to begin our next chapter as the first publicly traded long-duration energy storage company." The company's stock price soared overnight Tuesday — going from...
WILSONVILLE, OR
beverlyreview.net

Investment firm acquires The Evergreen Plaza

The Evergreen Plaza, which was built about five years ago and replaced the previous Plaza, has been sold, according to media reports. LBX Investments, a commercial real estate investment firm from California, has acquired the property, which has been for sale for about a year and a half, for $67.3 million, the largest single-asset retail-sales transaction in the Chicago area this year, according to reports.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Management#Real Estate Management#Colliers Lrb Nasdaq#Tsx#Cigi#Antirion Sgr S P A#Aum#Emea
Caledonian Record-News

Lancaster Business Invests In Workforce Housing

LANCASTER — Faced with a regional housing shortage, PAK Solutions LLC did something unique. The company has acquired two Main Street buildings in order to increase workforce housing in the community. They will offer up to a dozen apartments, with plans for six to eight units at 55 Main St.,...
LANCASTER, NH
VentureBeat

PDQ.com acquires SimpleMDM, moves into Apple device management

Windows IT management company PDQ.com announced the acquisition of SimpleMDM, an Apple device management company that uses an intuitive cloud interface. Financial details of the deal were not released. The acquisition moves PDQ.com into new territory: Mac and iOS software management. With its existing capabilities centered only around Windows, the...
SOFTWARE
irei.com

Union Investment acquires second residential project in Finland

Union Investment has acquired the Atlas project in Helsinki from Nordic construction and project-development company Skanska. Offering total rental space of 15,952 square meters (171,706 square feet), the 33-story residential tower will comprise 288 apartments and three retail units on the ground floor. The acquisition is being made on behalf of open-end real estate fund Unilmmo: Global. The purchase price is around €100 million ($115.7 million).
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

Graduate Business Development Manager

Flexible working location with offices in Waterloo, London. Celsius Graduate Recruitment are currently working with one of the fastest growing software companies in the world!. This Global software company have one of the UKs top Graduate Sales Development Academies. You will be working with clients like NASA, Vodafone, Dyson, Ferrari and Tesla. You will have the prospect of growing and developing within an organisation which is dedicated to promoting internally and developing their individuals to be the best they can possibly be.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Place
Rome, IT
The Associated Press

Funds Managed by Ares Management to Acquire Majority Stake in Apex Clean Energy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2021-- Apex Clean Energy (“Apex”) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) (“Ares”) today announced that funds and other accounts managed by Ares’ Infrastructure and Power strategy have entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Apex. The transaction will provide Apex with additional equity growth capital as it seeks to transition to a pure-play renewable energy independent power producer (IPP).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
massdevice.com

BICO plans to acquire QInstruments for its bioautomation business

Headquartered in Jena, Germany, QInstruments was founded by CEO Olaf Simmat and Christian Stange in 2003. It’s a developer, manufacturer and supplier of advanced sample preparation automation for clinical diagnostics and biomedical and life science research. Schott Minifab has a deal to buy Applied Microarrays Inc.
BUSINESS
The Fordham Observer

‘Bogleheads’: Investing for the Busy Student

In January 2021, millions of young Americans were exposed to the world of investing when the infamous subreddit r/WallStreetBets burst onto the front pages of newspapers and news channels. This event was emblematic of a larger cultural shift in younger Americans’ view on investing, from one of investing being a...
MARKETS
irei.com

CBRE Investment Management acquires warehouse complex in Belgium

CBRE Investment Management has acquired a logistics warehouse complex in Belgium in an off-market, sale-leaseback transaction. The deal was made on behalf of one of the firm’s Pan-European funds. The Ghent Logistic Campus comprises a total of 149,409 square meters (1.6 million square feet) of new, state-of-the-art, grade-A warehouse space;...
BUSINESS
Los Angeles Business Journal

Wealth Management Tech Company Docupace Acquires PreciseFP

Sawtelle-based Docupace Technologies, which offers cloud-based wealth management technology, acquired PreciseFP, an Alpharetta, Ga.-based wealth data company, it announced Sept. 30. The deal, first announced by Docupace at the Riskalyze Fearless Investing Summit near Palm Springs, will help bolster Docupace’s account opening and client onboarding capabilities, it said. Docupace declined...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Funds Managed By Affiliates Of Apollo Global Management To Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical's Thermal And Emission Control Materials Business

Deal Marks Apollo's Second Private Equity Fund Investment in Japan This Year as Firm Accelerates Expansion in the Region. Transaction Leverages Apollo's Global Chemicals and Carve-out Experience. TOKYO and HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Apollo Global Management...
BUSINESS
city-countyobserver.com

Business Turn-Around Management

Contact Jesse at 812-568-0515 and jesse.kauffman@everydaybusinessresilience.com. Welcome to the 3rd article in our three-part series on Business Turnaround Management! I hope you found the first two articles in the series helpful, and if you haven’t read them yet, be sure to check them out on The City-County Observer website. For...
EVANSVILLE, IN
MarketWatch

Healthcare Trust responds to activist investor's urging to put itself up for sale

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. said Monday that it regularly reviews its strategic plan and opportunities to enhance shareholder value. "We are open minded and committed to delivering superior returns for all HTA shareholders," the real estate investment trust that owns and operates medical office buildings said in a statement. The statement was in response to activist investor Elliott Investment Management L.P.'s letter to the HTA's board urging the company to explore a sale of the company, given the "long-term underperformance" relative to its peers, the broader REIT sector and stock market. "After we were first contacted by Elliott, members of HTA's management team and board held several discussions with representatives of Elliott to better understand their views, and those views were immediately shared with the full HTA board," the company said. The stock rose 2.1% in afternoon trading. It has rallied 17.6% year to date, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF has run up 22.3% and the S&P 500 has advanced 16.8%.
MARKETS
Itproportal

Best IT management tools 2021

The best IT management tools make the process of managing IT systems simpler and easier, from customer support to diagnostics. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. This is especially important, as running an organization involves keeping track of a wide variety of assets, both hardware and...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy