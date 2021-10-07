CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Epizyme Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Epizyme (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel epigenetic therapies, today announced that the Company approved the grant of equity awards to a new employee with a grant date of October 1, 2021, as equity inducement awards outside of the Company's 2013 Stock Incentive Plan and material to the employee's acceptance of employment with the Company. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employee received options to purchase an aggregate of 125,866 shares of Epizyme common stock and 25,289 restricted stock units (RSUs). The options have an exercise price of $5.19 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Epizyme common stock on October 1, 2021, the grant date of the options. One-half of the shares underlying the options and the RSUs will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining one-half of the shares underlying the options and the RSUs will vest on the second anniversary of the grant date, such that the shares underlying these equity awards granted to the employee will be fully vested on the second anniversary of the grant date, subject to the employee's continued employment with Epizyme on such vesting dates.

About Epizyme, Inc.

Epizyme, Inc. is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through novel epigenetic medicines. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline, Epizyme has one U.S. FDA approved product, TAZVERIK ® (tazemetostat), for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients aged 16 years and older with metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma (ES) who are not eligible for complete resection; adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) whose tumors are positive for an EZH2 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test and who have received at least two prior systemic therapies; and adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. These indications are approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for these indications may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s). The Company is also exploring the treatment potential of tazemetostat in investigational clinical trials in other solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as a monotherapy and combination therapy in both relapsed and front-line disease settings. By focusing on the genetic drivers of disease, Epizyme seeks to match medicines with the patients who need them. For more information, visit www.epizyme.com.

TAZVERIK ® is a registered trademark of Epizyme, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005058/en/

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

President And CEO Of Build-A-Bear Workshop Trades $2.3M In Company Stock

Sharon Price John, President And CEO at Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 11, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Sharon Price John exercised options to purchase 97,531 Build-A-Bear Workshop shares at prices ranging from $6.56 to $8.60 per share for a total of $690,736 on October 11. They then sold their shares on multiple transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $16.22 to $16.75 to raise a total of $1,621,173 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Winnebago's board OKs share buyback plan

Winnebago Industries Inc. said late Wednesday that its board has authorized a new share buyback plan of up to $200 million, replacing a previous $70 million share repurchase authorization. The buyback plan is the largest in the company's history "and reflects our confidence in the business, our strong cash generation ability and commitment to creating value for shareholders," Winnebago said in a statement. Winnebago's shares rose 2% in the extended session Wednesday after ending the regular trading day up 0.2%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Follicular Lymphoma#Cancer#Epizyme Lrb#Epzm#Company#Nasdaq Listing Rule#Epizyme Inc#Tazverik
smarteranalyst.com

ChemoCentryx Receives FDA Approval for TAVNEOS; Shares Skyrocket

Shares of biopharmaceutical company ChemoCentryx, Inc., (CCXI) jumped 96% on Friday to close at $38.41 after the company announced that its orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, TAVNEOS, received Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval. TAVNEOS has been approved as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
fortworthbusiness.com

Southlake-based Solo Stove company files for IPO

Solo Brands Inc., Southlake-based owner of the popular Solo Stove, Chubbies, Oru Kayak, and Isle paddleboard brands, announced Oct. 4 that it has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Airbnb Shares Gain As Cowen Bumps Price Target By 38%, Upgrades To Outperform

Cowen analyst Kevin Kopelman upgraded Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $220, up from $160, implying 32% upside. Airbnb pioneered the hotel-to-homes shift, and at $47 billion in alternative gross booking value in 2021, he estimates it has greater than 50% share and growing among the global OTAs.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Shareholder support rises for arbitration review at Tesla

(Reuters) - Automaker Tesla Inc on Wednesday said in a securities filing that support for a shareholder resolution on how it handles arbitration matters rose to 46% of votes cast at its annual meeting last week, up from 27% for a similar proposal in 2020. The nonbinding resolution had asked...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Tumors
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Brii Biosciences files EUA with US FDA for Covid-19 combination therapy

Brii Biosciences has filled an emergency use authorization (EUA) application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its combination therapy, BRII-196/BRII-198, to treat Covid-19 patients. BRII-196/BRII-198 is a SARS-CoV-2 neutralising monoclonal antibody combination therapy, which is intended to treat non-hospitalised Covid-19 patients at high risk of clinical progression...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Waitr's stock rockets on heavy volume after Morgan Stanley discloses more than 10% stake

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. shot up 45.4% on massive volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, to bounce off a 19-month closing low in the previous session, after Morgan Stanley disclosed a 10.3% stake in the company. Trading volume ballooned to 155.9 million shares, enough to make the online ordering technology platform company's stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges, and well above the full-day average of about 4.9 million shares. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday, Morgan Stanley said it owned 12.13 million shares of Waitr stock, which would be enough to make the bank and brokerage Waitr's largest shareholder, according to FactSet data. In Morgan Stanley's latest 13-F filing with the SEC in August, the broker said it owned just 807,195 shares as of June 30. On Tuesday, the stock had closed at 80 cents, the lowest closing price since March 2020. Even with Wednesday's rally, the stock has still tumbled 58.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.0%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Jasper Therapeutics' stock more than doubles after Oppenheimer analyst's bullish call

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. soared 106.2% in volatile morning trading, enough to pace the Nasdaq's gainers, after Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson's bullish endorsement the day after the stock closed at a record low. The stock had been halted for volatility twice in the first half hour after the open, as trading volume swelled to 20.7 million shares. The company started trading as a biotechnology company with its "JSPR" ticker after the closing of the acquisition by special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was announced after the Sept. 24 close. From that day through Tuesday, the stock had plunged 52.3%, while the S&P 500 slipped 2.4% over the same time. Oppenheimer's Olson initiated Jasper with an outperform rating and stock price target of $21, implying a further 41% gain from current levels. "We view [Jasper] as an emerging leader in the development of novel targeted conditioning agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) with lead candidate JSP191 and proprietary engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) platform," Olson wrote in a note to clients.
STOCKS
chainstoreage.com

Rent the Runway files for IPO

Rent the Runway is the latest digitally native retailer seeking to enter the public arena. The fashion rental giant on Monday filed for an initial public offering seeking to raise $150 million, after confidentially filing for a listing in July. The number of shares on offer and their price range have not yet been determined. The company plans to list on the Nasdaq exchange with the ticker symbol “RENT.”
BUSINESS
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

It's often hard to tell if a new medication is working initially. In the first few days of using a new prescription, you may not notice significant improvements in the condition you're trying to treat. However, in the case of one common prescription, you may find yourself not only noticing changes in your condition, but serious health issues, as well. Now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is telling customers to stop using this popular medication immediately. Read on to discover if your medication is affected and what to do if you have this prescription at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
92.9 Jack FM

Will You Need A COVID Vaccine To Renew Your License?

The short, and very clear answer, that you need to know is that NO there is no vaccination requirement to renew your license or registration in New York State. no you do not need to have proof of vaccination for COVID-19 in New York State to continue to drive your vehicle.
NFL
pncguam.com

October 27 is last day for filing weekly online unemployment claims; GDOL batches $1.35M

Guam Department of Labor director David Dell’Isola reiterated Wednesday that they will be turning off the weekly online unemployment claim filing on October 27. “The online weekly claim filing will be turned off. So anybody with any outstanding claims, file them before Oct. 27. That way, even if you have an issue, we can still address it,” Dell’Isola said in an interview with NewsTalk K57’s Patti Arroyo.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy