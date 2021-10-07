CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Wide Receivers Going the Marty McFly Route?

By Zach Lentz
AllClemson
AllClemson
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIe0Y_0cJum1Og00

Remember when Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told the media that he said to wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham to "take a picture" of the 2021 group of receivers because they were going to look back five or six years from now and be amazed.

Through the first five games of 2021, the wide receiver photo is starting to look like Marty McFly's in "Back to the Future"—dissolving away from memory.

In the first five games, Clemson ranks 117th nationally out of 130 teams, averaging only 176.8 yards per game through the air. The only teams that rank below the Tigers are Illinois, Connecticut, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Georgia State, Minnesota, Louisiana-Monroe, San Diego St., Georgia Southern, Colorado, Air Force, Army and Navy.

However, Swinney believes that the issues are not so much to do with what the Tigers have done, but with what opposing defenses have done.

"The first few games, we played against drop-8 so you're not going to line up and throw the ball. That's first and foremost," Swinney said. "And then it's just been guys banged up. Frank Ladson tried to go and couldn't. Joe Ngata has been solid this year, just a few drops. Ross has been very solid. Good to get Beaux Collins that good amount of work.

Swinney did admit that this group has yet to live up to their potential, both on the receiving end, as well as the throwing end.

"We got guys open. We have to catch the ball and we have to hit them, and once we do that consistently, you won't be asking me that question. We are either not catching it, or we're open and not hitting them," Swinney said. "It's a combination. Again, we took a step forward the other night but nowhere near where we need to be.

"The biggest thing is keep grinding, keep working at it. It's going to happen. It's going to come. D.J. made some great throws on the money. I can think of four off the top of my head that were easy plays and we didn't make them (at wide out). And then he had three easy plays on his part and he didn't make them. That's seven or eight plays right there that lead to first downs, momentum, you name it. Just keep going man. Just keep practicing."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllClemson

Back up the ROY Bus the Tigers are Being Disrespected

It turns out that the Tigers can fuel up the ROY bus again in 2021, because to the Tigers, who currently sit at 3-2, with their two losses coming to ranked teams, being unranked is a sign of disrespect. After dismantling the Alabama Crimson Tide, 44-16 in the 2019 College...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Swinney Believes Tigers 'Got Better'; Updates Injuries

Saturday will represent just the 10th meeting between Clemson and Syracuse all-time and only the ninth in regular season play. After a much-needed week of rest and recovery, Clemson will return to action this week when it travels to face the Syracuse Orange on Friday, Oct. 15. Kickoff at the Carrier Dome is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllClemson

Did Clemson Offense Find Identity with Run Game?

Identity has remained a bit of a mystery for the Clemson offense through the first five games of the 2021 season, but Jordan McFadden believes they found something with over 200 rushing yards against Boston College. Identity is everything in college football. A team, more importantly, a side of the...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Connecticut State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

5 Storylines for Clemson Heading into Syracuse Week

Following a week to rest and watch this wild and crazy college football season, the Clemson Tigers hit the road for a 7 p.m. showdown Friday with the Syracuse Orange. Following a week of rest, little news, same old topics and watching everybody else play in this wild and crazy college football season, it's time to get back at it.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Evolution of College Football: Dabo Swinney, Clemson Culture and the Transfer Portal

With the landscape of college football rapidly changing, college football programs across the country have decided to embrace the idea of recruiting the transfer portal. Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma, three of the four most successful teams in the College Football Playoff era, have all chosen, at times, to use the portal to their advantage. The other most successful program of this era, Clemson, has yet to add a transfer to the roster since the advent of the portal.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Grisham
Person
Dabo Swinney
AllClemson

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow Lobbying for Defensive Opportunity

Former Clemson star and current Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow has tried to convince defensive coordinator Gus Bradley he can help out on the other side of the ball. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Trying to Build Off 'Great Decisions' From Last Game. Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is getting...
NFL
AllClemson

What Clemson's Working on During Week Off

In some seasons, the off week comes at a great time for college football teams. In other years, you'd rather be playing to keep the momentum going. For Clemson, it's a little bit of both this time around. Sure, the Tigers need a chance to regroup, get healthy, work on issues and just breathe. But the offense is also coming off an improved outing, at least in terms of how the previous four games went, in a 19-13 win over Boston College.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

The Biggest Game Left

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has always preached the phrase, "The biggest game is the next one." Which is absolutely true. For the last six years, every game has had not only ACC Championship implications, but national championship implications. That is not true this season. Not the fact that the...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State#San Diego#American Football#Tigers#Louisiana Monroe#Air Force#Navy
AllClemson

(Not Quite) Midseason Grades

The Clemson Tigers are not quite halfway through the 2021 season, the official midway point will be following the Tigers' trip to Syracuse on Oct. 15. However, we felt that the open date was a good time to go ahead and get our not-quite midseason grades given out. Quarterback: D.J....
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Hunter Renfrow Takes Home NFL Way to Play Award for Hit

Former Clemson and current Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver took home the NFL Way to Play Award for his heads-up hit on a fake punt in the Raiders game against the Chargers. The award, now in its fourth year, recognizes the best examples of playing technique each week of the NFL regular season and playoffs. A panel of NFL legends vote on which impactful play best exemplifies that week by week.
NFL
AllClemson

Future Is Now for Clemson RB Phil Mafah

The future is now for freshman running back Phil Mafah. With the Tigers' running back room overflowing with talent heading into the season, Mafah was essentially the odd man out. It appeared as if he was destined for a redshirt season, not due to a lack of talent, just due to there being only one ball and so many touches to go around.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Addresses Urban Meyer Situation

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence spent his 22nd birthday Wednesday answering multiple questions about the actions of his head coach. Jacksonville Jaguars' Urban Meyer got himself in hot water after a video surfaced of a woman dancing on him at an Ohio bar. That set off a chain of events, multiple apologies publically and to his team, meetings with his owner and inquiries into why Meyer didn't fly home with the team following last Thursday's game at Cincinnati.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Army
AllClemson

'Determination, Commitment' Helped Transform Clemson DE Xavier Thomas

Xavier Thomas is quietly putting together the best season of his career. One of the more heralded recruits of the Dabo Swinney era, expectations were high for Thomas when he came to Clemson prior to the 2018 season. He lived up to the hype in a reserve role during a phenomenal freshman campaign, but after transitioning into a starting role as a sophomore, Thomas faced one roadblock after another while trying to maximize his potential.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Texans' Owner Cal McNair Comments on Possibility of Deshaun Watson Trade

With the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, the window is starting to close on Deshaun Watson being traded this season. On Wednesday, Cal McNair was asked about the possibility of unloading the former Clemson quarterback before the deadline and the Texans' owner was non-committal, saying the decision ultimately resides with GM Nick Caserio.
NFL
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
584
Followers
726
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy