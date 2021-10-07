CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resolve Partners With Anglian Water @one Alliance To Improve Operations Access To 3D Assets With Virtual Reality

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve, the leading virtual reality solution that allows operations teams to review 3D design models before construction, has announced an enterprise partnership with the Anglian Water @one Alliance. Anglian Water, one of the UK's largest water suppliers, and @one Alliance design and construction partners are adopting Resolve to strengthen operation's input on designs, which can reduce construction rework and improve operations efficiency and safety.

Resolve's support for complex models on standalone VR devices enables teams to interact with building information models (BIM) more independently even while working remotely. With Resolve, teams can conduct a virtual Safe to Operate walkthrough to flag accessibility and safety concerns before construction. Resolve connects with Anglian Water's common data environment for BIM to seamlessly integrate with existing workflows.

"The use of Resolve allows teams to confidently assess the site in VR for issues before it gets built and increases engagement with our existing 3D models, improving the quality of the real-world product," says Richard Morris, Engineering Implementation Manager at @one Alliance.

Resolve was piloted by two sites that discovered its benefits for helping operations staff have a more active role in the design process. Staff working from home reviewed water schemes immersively rather than via screen share. Previous solutions required a centralized VR set up at an office that required travel, but the intuitive Resolve platform and standalone Oculus Quest make it easier to scale VR to projects across the portfolio.

With this partnership, all projects in Anglian Water @ One Alliance's £1.2B scope of work in AMP7, which runs through 2025, now have access to Resolve. The partnership will also contribute to the company's commitment to sustainability by reducing the carbon footprint from travel and delivery of additional materials due to rework.

Anglian Water is one of the UK's largest suppliers of water and water recycling services, covering the largest geographical area across England and Wales. In April 2020, Anglian Water received a Queen's Award for Enterprise: Sustainable Development for the second time. This is the UK's highest accolade to celebrate business success.

The Anglian Water @one Alliance comprises consultants, contractors, and other stakeholders who together will deliver projects accounting for over half of Anglian Water's capital investment programme. The @one Alliance will design and build around 800 schemes worth approximately £1.2 billion including water and water recycling treatment centres serving more than six million people in eastern England (and the Hartlepool Water region) and maintaining/improving the region's water mains and sewerage network. Alliance partners are Anglian Water Asset Delivery, Balfour Beatty, Barhale, MMB, SWECO, Skanska and MWH Treatment.

Resolve builds software that unlocks 3D building information models for operations teams of complex facilities. Its custom software can render large BIM files on the standalone VR devices making it a scalable, easy to use solution for project teams. Resolve is used by leaders spanning industries like water treatment, data centers, biopharmaceuticals, and green energy.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resolve-partners-with-anglian-water-one-alliance-to-improve-operations-access-to-3d-assets-with-virtual-reality-301394766.html

SOURCE Resolve

