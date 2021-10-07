CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Exicure To Present At Upcoming Scientific Conferences

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Exicure, Inc. ® (XCUR) - Get Exicure, Inc. Report, a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) technology, today announced presentations in the following scientific conferences during the month of October:

17th International Congress on Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis (NCLs)Title: "Development of Spherical Nucleic Acids Targeting CLN3 for the Treatment of Batten Disease"Presented by: Grant Corbett, Group Lead, NeuroscienceDate: Friday, October 8, 2021Time: 4:50 - 5:05 PM CDT

International OligonucIeotides and Peptides Conference (IOPC) 2021Title: "Spherical Nucleic Acids Facilitate Efficient Local Delivery Across Therapeutic Areas"Presented by: Matthias Schroff, COODate: Monday, October 18, 2021Time: 8:55 - 9:25 AM CDT

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and other genetic disorders based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure is in preclinical development of XCUR-FXN, a lipid-nanoparticle SNA-based therapeutic candidate, for the intrathecal treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA). Exicure's therapeutic candidate cavrotolimod (AST-008) is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is based in Chicago, IL and in Cambridge, MA. www.exicuretx.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005139/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

InterCure To Present In Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

NEW YORK and TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc)("InterCure" or the "Company") today announced that Alexander Rabinovitch, CEO of InterCure, will present at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 1:50pm ET. The presentation will be shown again on October 15 th at 1:50pm ET. In addition, Mr. Rabinovitch will participate in a live panel discussion titled, "International Spotlight - Continued Cannabis Expansion in European Markets" on Friday, October 15 at 2:10pm ET. To view the Company presentation, please click the following link: https://youtu.be/8JtjK9-IW80. To watch the live panel discussion, please click the following link: https://youtu.be/9gEdUHA8T0g.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

AGTC To Present At Upcoming Cell & Gene Management Meeting On The Mesa

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced Sue Washer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AGTC, will present at the 2021 Cell & Gene Management Meeting on the Mesa being held October 12-14, 2021.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TheStreet

BioVaxys Announces BVX-0320 Poster Presentation At ISIRV-WHO Virtual Conference

SARS-Cov-2 spike protein vaccine induced strong antibody and T cell responses in murine model. VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. ( CSE: BIOV, FRA:5LB, OTCQB:BVAXF)("BioVaxys" or "Company"), announced today that a poster highlighting its preclinical data on BVX-0320, the Company's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate based on its haptenized viral protein technology, will be presented at a joint Virtual Congress of the International Society for Influenza and other Respiratory Virus Diseases (ISIRV) and the World Health Organization (WHO), which is being held October 19-21, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Friedreich
martechseries.com

EQ Works to Present at the Small Cap Growth Conference

EQ Inc. , a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence driven software, is pleased to announce its participation in the OTC Markets’ Small Cap Growth Conference, taking place virtually on October 7, 2021. Marketing Technology News: Ada Places No. 19 on the Globe and Mail’s Third-Annual Ranking of Canada’s...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Caring Cross Presents At The 2021 BioFuture Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Cross, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to accelerating the development of advanced medicines and enabling access to cures for all patients, everywhere, announced today that Boro Dropulić, Ph.D., M.B.A., Co-founder and Executive Director, delivered a presentation at the 2021 BioFuture Conference. The event was held in New York City on October 5-6, 2021, at Cure, Deerfield Management Company's vertical healthcare-dedicated innovation campus, with a virtual attendance option.
ADVOCACY
TheStreet

Mindset Pharma To Present At The KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference On October 14th

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset, will participate in the KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference to be held at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 13-14, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Biotechnology Company#Genetic Disorders#Therapeutics#Acids#Sna#Group Lead#Neurosciencedate#Iopc#Coodate#Exicure Inc#Businesswire Com
TheStreet

Saniona To Participate In Multiple Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that it will present at multiple upcoming virtual investor conferences this fall. Details are as follows:. Aktiespararna's Aktiedagen Stockholm 2021Date/Time: 11 October 2021, 19.00 CEST / 1:00 p.m. EDTPresenter: Trista Morrison, Chief Communications OfficerWebcast Link: https://www.aktiespararna.se/aktiviteter/aktiedagen-stockholm-11-oktober-digitalt-evenemang.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Akero Therapeutics To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a cardio-metabolic biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that Tim Rolph, Akero's Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 5 th Annual NASH Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. (ET).
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheStreet

Humanigen Announces Participation And Presentation At Multiple Conferences In October

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) ("Humanigen"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called 'cytokine storm,' announced that management will present and participate at multiple virtual investor conferences in October 2021. Details of the conferences are as follows:. Guggenheim 2nd Annual Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Conference.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
albuquerqueexpress.com

Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at Upcoming Bitumen Industry Summit

CEO Ofer Vicus Invited to Address International Audience. SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the 'Company' or 'Aduro Clean Technologies'), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, will present its novel approach to bitumen and heavy oil upgrading at the Bitumen Industry Summit in London, UK on October 6th at 12:20 PM BT, 7:20 AM EST.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Voxtur To Present At OTC Markets Virtual Conference

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. ( TSXV: VXTR | OTCQB: VXTRF) (" Voxtur" or the " Company"), a technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, is pleased to announce its participation in the OTC Markets Small Cap Growth Conference, taking place virtually on October 7, 2021.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Clearside Biomedical Announces Multiple Poster Presentations At The Retina Society 54th Annual Scientific Meeting

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, announced today that multiple presentations were given at the Retina Society 54 th Annual Scientific Meeting which took place September 29 - October 2, 2021 in Chicago, IL.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Cue Biopharma Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations At The Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer's (SITC) 36th Anniversary Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) - Get Cue Biopharma, Inc. Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient's body, announced today three poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 36th Anniversary Annual Meeting ( SITC 2021), to be held both in Washington, D.C. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and virtually November 10-14, 2021.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TheStreet

Caladrius Biosciences Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences In October 2021

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) ("Caladrius" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced its participation in several industry and investor events:. UK Kidney Week ® Virtual Conference (October...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Candel Therapeutics Announces Participation In Upcoming Scientific Conferences Related To Oncolytic Viral Immunotherapies

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CADL), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Peter Tak, MD, PhD, FMedSci, and E. Antonio Chiocca, MD, PhD, FAANS, an investigator on Candel's clinical trials in brain cancer, will present data and overviews pertaining to oncolytic viral immunotherapies for glioblastoma and other solid tumors at the following upcoming scientific conferences.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

DigitalBridge To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences In October 2021

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. ("DigitalBridge" or the "Company") (DBRG) today announced executives from DigitalBridge will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:. October 4-6: 2021 Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Leverage Finance Conference. Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge, will be speaking at 4:15pm ET on Monday, October 4, 2021. The...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy