Acronis And ITCloud.ca Enter A Canadian Distribution Agreement

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - ITCloud.ca, distributor of continuity, cybersecurity and productivity cloud solutions throughout Canada, has been selected as a Cloud Distributor for Acronis.

ITCloud.ca will be distributing the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud platform, built to enable cyber protection solutions for managed service providers (MSP), to offer services that safeguard companies from data loss, security breaches and disasters.

"Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a platform that enables IT service providers to deliver cyber protection in an easy, efficient and secure way. With a single platform, our partners can create for their customers award-winning hybrid cloud backup and disaster recovery solutions, and cybersecurity services such as ransomware protection, antivirus, vulnerability scanning and many more, all managed from a centralized console," said David Latulippe, EVP at ITCloud.ca.

"We are very pleased to partner with ITCloud.ca, as we continue to expand Acronis' presence in Canada," said Pat Hurley, Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas. "Our built for MSP solution is a true security suite offering, and we are proud to offer AI-based anti-malware, antivirus, and endpoint protection management to ITCloud.ca. Because of this, we needed a partner with exceptional technical skills as well deep client support experience, and ITCloud.ca is just that partner."

"Acronis will be available through our partner portal for the official launch on November 16th during the Altitude Virtual Partner Conference, and our sales and technical teams will be trained and prepared to help our partners with deployment, configuration, pre/post-sales, marketing in a 5-Star manner," added Latulippe.

About ITCloud.ca Born in the cloud, ITCloud.ca was established in 2005 to offer supervised and managed cloud backup services for Canadian IT professionals. As of today, we are partnered with over 1200 IT companies across Canada, trusting us for our Excellent Service and our Easy-to-use Provisioning & Management Portal. On top of our flagship products SBackup and MedicBackup, ITCloud.ca is now an Authorized Canadian Distributor for Microsoft, Bitdefender, AvePoint, Acronis, BitTitan, Letsignit, Hornet Security, MOOC Office 365, NinjaRMM and StorageCraft.

To learn more about ITCloud.ca, visit www.itcloud.ca

About AcronisAcronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,700 employees in 34 locations in 19 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through over 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries and 25 languages.

SOURCE ITCloud.ca (IT Cloud Solutions)

TheStreet

TheStreet

