CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Rocket Pharmaceuticals To Present At The 2021 Cell & Gene Meeting On The Mesa

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) - Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report, a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces that Gaurav Shah, M.D., chief executive officer, will deliver an in-person company presentation at the 2021 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, being held as a hybrid conference virtually and in Carlsbad, CA. The Rocket Pharmaceuticals presentation will take place on Tuesday, October 12 at 2:15 p.m. PST.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available to registered attendees within the virtual platform and within 24 hours of the Rocket presentation the video will be available for on-demand viewing.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) - Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report is advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies that correct the root cause of complex and rare childhood disorders. The Company's platform-agnostic approach enables it to design the best therapy for each indication, creating potentially transformative options for patients afflicted with rare genetic diseases. Rocket's clinical programs using lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapy are for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), a severe pediatric genetic disorder that causes recurrent and life-threatening infections which are frequently fatal, Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD), a rare, monogenic red blood cell disorder resulting in increased red cell destruction and mild to life-threatening anemia, and Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis (IMO), a bone marrow-derived disorder. Rocket's first clinical program using adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy is for Danon disease, a devastating, pediatric heart failure condition. For more information about Rocket, please visit www.rocketpharma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005343/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Presents Preliminary Safety Data From Phase 1 DAVIO Trial And YUTIQ® CALM Registry Study At American Society Of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 39th Annual Meeting

- 3-month safety data from DAVIO trial continues to demonstrate EYP-1901 is well-tolerated in eyes with wet AMD - - YUTIQ ® CALM registry study collecting real-world data on patients with fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal (FAi) implant 0.18 mg is ongoing - WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint...
WATERTOWN, MA
TheStreet

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation Of Poster At The 2021 American Academy Of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition

DEVON, Pa., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the presentation of a poster at the 2021 American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) National Conference & Exhibition, which will be held virtually from October 8-11, 2021. A copy of the poster titled, " Longer Term Tolerability and Efficacy of ZYN002 Cannabidiol Transdermal Gel in Children and Adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD): An Open-Label Phase 2 Study (BRIGHT [ZYN2-CL-030])," will be made available on the Zynerba corporate website starting today, October 8, 2021 at http://zynerba.com/publications/. Additional meeting information can be found on the AAP website at aapexperience.org.
DEVON, PA
TheStreet

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Files U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request For Ifenprodil Chronic Cough Phase 2 Study

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the "Company" or "Algernon") a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company is pleased to announce that it has filed a pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) meeting request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its investigation of NP-120 (Ifenprodil) for a planned Phase 2 study for the treatment of refractory chronic cough. Ifenprodil, is an NMDA GluN2B subunit inhibitor and may represent a potential novel "first-in-class" treatment for chronic cough.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Enanta Pharmaceuticals To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Hepatitis B Virus Virtual Conference

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) - Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. ET at the H.C. Wainwright 2 nd Annual Hepatitis B Virus Virtual Conference.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#Genetic Disease#Rocket Pharmaceuticals#Mesa#Company#Lentiviral Vector#Lvv#Fanconi Anemia Lrb
The Press

Cell Gene Meeting on the Mesa attendees will have the option to self-test prior to the event via the StemExpress COVID-19 RT-PCR Self-Test.

StemExpress Partners with the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine to Provide COVID-19 Testing for the Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa. SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StemExpress is proud to announce that they will be the official COVID-19 testing provider for 2021's Meeting on the Mesa, a hybrid event bringing together great minds in the cell and gene biotech sphere. It has partnered with Alliance for Regenerative Medicine to comply with the newly implemented California state COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy regarding gatherings with 1,000 or more attendees. This partnership will allow the vital in-person networking aspect of the event to commence while protecting the health and safety of participants and attendees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Adicet To Present Preclinical Data From Allogeneic Gamma Delta T Cell Platform At SITC 36th Annual Meeting

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced the Company will present data in the form of a poster presentation at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36 th Annual Meeting to be held November 10-14, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Genetic Engineering News

Reshaping Cell and Gene Therapy Product Quality and Safety

Halo Labs is an innovator in drug product characterization and subvisible particle analysis providing unprecedented product quality insights to improve patient safety. Starting with the launch of its proprietary Backgrounded Membrane Imaging (BMI) technology, Halo Labs continues to push the needle forward, developing paradigm-shifting approaches that enable researchers to better understand their products and protect patients.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Timber Pharmaceuticals Presents At EADV's 30th Anniversary Congress

Basking Ridge, N.J., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Timber" or the "Company") (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced that it is presenting at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology's (EADV) 30 th anniversary congress being held virtually from September 29-October 2, 2021. The topic of the Company's presentation is the results from its previously completed Phase 2a study in 2018 which evaluated TMB-001 in patients with lamellar or X-linked congenital ichthyosis (CI). TMB-001 is a topical isotretinoin formulated using Timber's patented IPEG™ delivery system.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

CymaBay Therapeutics Announces Presentations At The Liver Meeting® 2021

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) - Get CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. Report, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and providing access to innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced that multiple presentations of results from clinical and preclinical studies of seladelpar will be delivered during The Liver Meeting Digital Experience™ 2021 (TLMdX) of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), which will be held online November 12 th - 15 th.
NEWARK, CA
TheStreet

Fate Therapeutics Announces Presentations At The Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer 2021 Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer, today announced that one oral and four poster presentations for the Company's induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform were accepted for presentation at the 36 th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) being held November 10-14, 2021.
CANCER
TheStreet

Rocket Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The Chardan Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) - Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report, a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announced that Gaurav Shah, M.D., chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 10:30 am ET at the Chardan Virtual 5 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference. In addition, Jonathan Schwartz, M.D., chief medical officer, will be part of a panel discussion: " Genetic Medicines: The Ongoing Emergence of the Heart as a Target Tissue" on Monday, October 4, at 3:00 pm ET.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Two Upcoming Data Presentations At Scientific Conferences In October 2021

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL ™) therapeutic platform, today announced two poster presentations at upcoming scientific conferences scheduled to take place in October 2021. These presentations include an abstract being presented by the Phio team at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, which is being held from October 7-10, 2021; and a poster presentation of data from a study using INTASYL by the Company's collaborators at Helmholtz Zentrum München (HMGU) at the 8th Immunotherapy of Cancer Conference (ITOC8), which is being held from Oct. 8-9, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Atea Pharmaceuticals To Present At Guggenheim 2nd Annual Vaccines & Infectious Day Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) ("Atea"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea together with other members of the Atea management team, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 2nd Annual Vaccines & Infectious Day Conference on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Brii Biosciences files EUA with US FDA for Covid-19 combination therapy

Brii Biosciences has filled an emergency use authorization (EUA) application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its combination therapy, BRII-196/BRII-198, to treat Covid-19 patients. BRII-196/BRII-198 is a SARS-CoV-2 neutralising monoclonal antibody combination therapy, which is intended to treat non-hospitalised Covid-19 patients at high risk of clinical progression...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WebMD

Gene and Cell Therapies Used in Treatment

It can be devastating to be diagnosed with an inherited retinal dystrophy (IRD). These rare, inherited eye diseases cause progressive vision loss, and sometimes even blindness. Here at the Cleveland Clinic, we’ve seen more patients than ever before with IRDs. Our numbers have risen from 327 patients in 2015, to almost 800 in 2019. The reason? We’ve become much better at both diagnosis and treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

Merck seeks FDA authorization for Covid treatment pill

US pharmaceutical giant Merck on Monday applied for emergency use authorization of its oral anti-Covid drug in the United States, a major step towards finding a simple pill to treat the disease. Merck has submitted the application for molnupiravir, which it said earlier this month was shown to reduce hospitalizations by 50 percent. It also prevented 100 percent of deaths compared to a placebo, but the sample size was relatively small and the figure can't yet be reliably extrapolated. Merck, which is called MSD outside the United States and Canada, said it was working "with regulatory agencies worldwide to submit applications for emergency use or marketing authorization in the coming months."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy