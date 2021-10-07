SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, September 2021

As our days continue to get shorter and we move into the fall and winter season, we are commuting and driving more in the dark. The National Safety Council estimates that over 42,000 people were killed nationwide in motor vehicle crashes in 2020, an 8% increase over 2019. The first half of 2021 is shaping up similarly. Our roadways continue to pose some of the biggest risks we face each day, whether we are driving, riding or simply walking across the street. This increase is a deadly trend that started last year during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. These stats are trending high both nationally and locally in Cass County. We have seen an increase in motor vehicle crashes, both with and without injury, since the pandemic started. While we are still working to understand these numbers, it trends away from the work that was being done to successfully decrease injury and fatal accidents through partnerships such as the Toward Zero Deaths campaign. So far this year we have responded to six fatal traffic crashes, 69 motor vehicle crashes with injury and 159 motor vehicle crashes without injury. These numbers are much higher than we have seen in recent years.

CASS COUNTY, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO