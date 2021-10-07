Stop Worrying About the Market, Start Picking Stocks

Let's talk about the Invesco QQQ fund (QQQ) . As you know, I was unimpressed with QQQs move in August, especially when Barron's decided to put technology on the cover during the final week of the month. And now we not only have this well-loved group trading back where it was in early July, we have a warning from Apple (AAPL) . With this stock, the largest component of the QQQs, at 11%, it is worth having another look.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO