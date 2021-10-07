CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stop Worrying About the Market, Start Picking Stocks

Cover picture for the articleStocks quotes in this article: QQQ, ORCL, MSFT, HD, WMT, QRTEA, HTLD, BERY. I was still working as retail broker back in 1999 and into 2000. At that time, tech and internet stocks were as overvalued as they'd ever beenMost large-cap companies were also significantly overpricedTheir gains were due more to price-to-earnings expansion than to earnings growthThe public was clamoring for index funds and "what was working" to t...

The Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

There's an undeniable correlation between earnings growth and stock price appreciation. Pinterest's gross profit is growing faster than revenue and faster than its stock price, which suggests this company can still beat the market. Different investors can simultaneously call a stock a winner and a loser, depending on the time...
Plug Power Stock Surges on Morgan Stanley Upgrade to Overweight

Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Plug Power Inc. Report stock climbed on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded the hydrogen-fuel-cell developer to overweight from equal weight and boosted their price target to $40 from $35. Shares of the Latham, N.Y., company at last check were up 6.6% to $31.73. Analyst...
Want to Build a Portfolio From Scratch? Read This

People new to investing often ask me how to get startedWhat is old-hat to long-time traders can appear daunting to newbiesCreating a portfolio from scratch does not have to be toughHere's the way I would get startedWhy do you need to know your starting investment capital? How many stocks should you own? Position size should initially be a set perc...
It's Not Winter in the Market. It's Just the Inverse of Summer

Let's talk about the Invesco QQQ fund (QQQ) . As you know, I was unimpressed with QQQs move in August, especially when Barron's decided to put technology on the cover during the final week of the month. And now we not only have this well-loved group trading back where it was in early July, we have a warning from Apple (AAPL) . With this stock, the largest component of the QQQs, at 11%, it is worth having another look.
Glimmers of Hope in the Biotech Realm as M&A Activity Picks Up

Stocks quotes in this article: XBI, MRK, XLRN, BMY, SUPN, ADMS, PACB, FLXN, PFE, AXSM, BTAI, REPL. It has been a tough year for the small biotech investorAfter a nice rise to start the year, the sector significantly has underperformed the overall market since around mid-February, as seen in the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) . Given the large declines in so many small biotech and biopharma names in 2021, tax-loss selling is a headwind investors wil...
HubSpot, Inc.

* The attractiveness of Coinbase Speaking of ARK Invest, the ETF complex has purchased Coinbase on nearly three-quarters of the days it has been public. All transactions below are dated May 20: FUND Direction Ticker CUSIP Name Shares % of ETF ARKF ... It may seem ridiculous, but you can...
Market Volatility, Fed Speak, Earnings, Treasury Bonds, Trading Apple

"We believe that economic headwinds will mitigate the benefits from pricing power and operating leverage, leading to less robust surprises in the third quarter." - Jonathan Golub, Chief US Equity Strategist at Credit Suisse. Not So Bad. Tuesday was the "not so bad" down day, if you know what I...
We're Primarily in the Middle of a Trading Range Right Now

The market is moving around rather randomly this morning as it digests the CPI report. The headline number came in a little hot, but the core number was inline. The market is now trying to figure out to what degree the inflation concerns are already discounted. Interestingly the 20+ Year...
Signet Jewelers Shares Could Slip Lower

In early September we looked at Signet Jewelers (SIG) and we wrote that "For the near-term we are going to see a disconnect between bullish fundamentals and charts that are correcting. Eventually the charts are going to get back in sync with the company news and that is when we want to look to be a buyer."
Stock Market Live: Inflation Leap Trims Dow; Tech Gains As Bond Yields Ease

U.S. stocks opened mixed Wednesday after a faster-than-expected reading for consumer price inflation offset the pre-market impact of stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings from JPMorgan (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report. Headline CPI for the month of September was estimated to have risen 5.4% from last year, up...
ARK Invest May Buy Canadian Bitcoin ETFs Instead of Waiting for SEC

ARK Invest has filed some changes for its ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and has allowed the fund to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies through Canadian Bitcoin ETFs. Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor. While the ETF currently does...
Rotation and Churning Mark Mixed Day in the Market

Market action is mixed, as we await the posting of the minutes of the last Fed meeting. I don't expect much of a reaction to that news, since it is old at this point, but just having it over with may be helpful. The market is digesting the news flow well, and that will help advance the corrective process.
5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Plug Power, Workday, Vimeo

Stocks ended mixed Wednesday after a faster-than-expected reading for consumer price inflation offset the premarket impact of stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Report. Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:. 1. Plug Power | Increase 13%. Shares of...
Align Technology stock sinks to pace the S&P 500's decliners after Stifel analyst warns of 'soft' quarterly results

Shares of Align Technology Inc. slumped 6.1% toward a four-month low in afternoon trading Wednesday, enough to pace the S&P 500's decliners, after Stifel Nicolaus analyst Jonathan Block warned investors that his research suggests volumes deteriorated in recent months. Block's warning comes two weeks before the aesthetic dentistry products company is slated to report third-quarter results, after the Oct. 27 closing bell. Block said his past "quarterly diligence" was bullish, leading him to take aggressive stances heading into the previous four quarterly reports, all which beat both profit and revenue expectations. "However, our 3Q21 checks came back soft,...
Livent Corporation

Here's where I'd add to my position with this lithium compounds firm. I'm feeling better about more aggressive stock picking, but I'm staying selective. This is all about trading fast-moving speculative stocks. This great trading action comes in an environment with so many dramatic news headlines. Stick to themes like...
