More Than 140,000 U.S. Children Lost a Primary or Secondary Caregiver Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

 6 days ago

New study highlights stark disparities in caregiver deaths by race and ethnicity, calls for urgent public health response. One U.S. child loses a parent or caregiver for every four COVID-19 deaths, a new modeling study published today in Pediatrics reveals. The findings illustrate orphanhood as a hidden and ongoing secondary tragedy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasizes that identifying and caring for these children throughout their development is a necessary and urgent part of the pandemic response – both for as long as the pandemic continues, as well as in the post-pandemic era.

Reason.com

Even If Requiring People Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Be Vaccinated Is Legal, That Doesn't Mean It Makes Sense

A federal judge on Friday rejected a Michigan State University (MSU) employee's motion for a preliminary injunction against the school's requirement that staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19. Jeanna Norris, an administrator at the school, argued that her "naturally acquired immunity" made the mandate "unlawful" as applied to her and other staffers who have recovered from the disease. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney concluded that, notwithstanding the scientific evidence that Norris cited to support her position, the public university's policy easily satisfied the "rational basis" test.
U.S. POLITICS
Idaho Capital Sun

Researchers: The pandemic cost 500 Idaho kids their parents and caregivers

Nearly 500 children in Idaho lost a parent or other primary caregiver because of the pandemic, a new research paper estimates. Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said Tuesday that the loss of a parent is “a tragedy in those children’s lives” and “something that we worry about a great deal.” He said children […] The post Researchers: The pandemic cost 500 Idaho kids their parents and caregivers appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
WNCT

Nearly all state health workers vaccinated in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina officials announced Monday that nearly all of the 10,000 employees working in 14 state-operated health care facilities are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, 6% of workers got an approved medical or religious exemption or a special accommodation, while the remaining […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
rockydailynews.com

COVID-19 took primary caregivers of 120,000 US kids, study finds

During a 15-month period, more than 120,000 U.S. children lost a parent or grandparent who was a primary provider of financial support and care. The number of U.S. children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic may be larger than previously estimated, and the toll has been far greater among Black and Hispanic Americans, a new study suggests.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Orphaned children—more than 140,000 US children lost a primary or secondary caregiver due to the COVID-19 pandemic

One U.S. child loses a parent or caregiver for every four COVID-19 deaths, a new modeling study published today in Pediatrics reveals. The findings illustrate orphanhood as a hidden and ongoing secondary tragedy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasizes that identifying and caring for these children throughout their development is a necessary and urgent part of the pandemic response—both for as long as the pandemic continues, as well as in the post-pandemic era.
KIDS
Syracuse.com

No surprise that more kids lost caregivers to Covid-19 in most populous states (Your Letters)

The Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, Post-Standard includes a map showing the “number of children who have lost a primary caregiver” to Covid-19. The map, produced by Advance Local Graphics, puts California, Texas, New York and Florida in the highest of five categories (represented in solid black) and eight states (Vermont, New Hampshire, West Virginia, and five in the Great Plains/upper Rocky Mountains) in the lowest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Herald Tribune

More seek mental health help in Sarasota due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The toll that COVID-19 takes on our physical health is easy to see – the shortness of breath, the loss of smell or taste, the fever, the fatigue. But the toll the virus has taken on our mental health is largely invisible to the naked eye. At Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, behavioral health experts know this is a problem – and also know that it has gotten worse. Since last summer, the hospital’s behavioral health unit has seen roughly double the number of inpatient referrals and nearly triple the number of outpatient referrals, according to Janice McKendrick, RN, the hospital’s director of behavioral health.
SARASOTA, FL

