Housing Ordinances

At nearly every Livingston Township Council meeting for the past year, much time has been devoted to the passage of ordinances that establish inclusionary development zones in town. Almost uniformly, these ordinances seek to establish overlay districts that would permit housing to be built in the area. Inclusionary zoning requires a given share of new construction to be affordable housing. Public hearings for these ordinances tend to be drawn out, as they, understandably, attract residents who neighbor the proposed zone and would be directly affected by the changes.Without knowing the context that brought them to the forefront, many of these ordinances seem like terrible decisions. And while – after roughly a year of constant discussion on the topic at Council meetings – many people are very familiar with how Livingston got to the point where these districts must be established, there are still many others who find themselves newly confused and outraged when they receive notices in the mail informing them of a public hearing that affects them.So, let us offer a brief refresher on what is happening, how we got here, and who is to blame for all of the potential new housing we may see being built in Livingston in the coming years.The township has been involved in litigation over the appropriate amount of affordable housing in town for several years. As a result, they reached an agreement with Fair Share Housing Center (a group focused on finding affordable housing in municipalities by enforcing the Mount Laurel Doctrine) that would save the township from future unwanted development as a result of “builder’s remedy” lawsuits, where a developer cites the ability to create affordable housing as a way to force construction of a much larger project, and the township’s Council, Planning, and Zoning Boards lose control over what is built.To give one example of what happens when a builder’s remedy lawsuit is filed, in 2019, township officials begged developers to include elevators for the multi-story affordable units that were being built in a larger housing complex. The developers refused, because it was not required by law; the affordable housing was only being built so that more profitable units could be built alongside it, and the developers apparently had no interest in spending any more money than necessary on those units.In another example, prior to the agreement being brokered, in 2020, the Council heard from residents concerning a potential housing ...