CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston, NJ

Housing Ordinances

westessextribune.net
 6 days ago

At nearly every Livingston Township Council meeting for the past year, much time has been devoted to the passage of ordinances that establish inclusionary development zones in town. Almost uniformly, these ordinances seek to establish overlay districts that would permit housing to be built in the area. Inclusionary zoning requires a given share of new construction to be affordable housing. Public hearings for these ordinances tend to be drawn out, as they, understandably, attract residents who neighbor the proposed zone and would be directly affected by the changes.Without knowing the context that brought them to the forefront, many of these ordinances seem like terrible decisions. And while – after roughly a year of constant discussion on the topic at Council meetings – many people are very familiar with how Livingston got to the point where these districts must be established, there are still many others who find themselves newly confused and outraged when they receive notices in the mail informing them of a public hearing that affects them.So, let us offer a brief refresher on what is happening, how we got here, and who is to blame for all of the potential new housing we may see being built in Livingston in the coming years.The township has been involved in litigation over the appropriate amount of affordable housing in town for several years. As a result, they reached an agreement with Fair Share Housing Center (a group focused on finding affordable housing in municipalities by enforcing the Mount Laurel Doctrine) that would save the township from future unwanted development as a result of “builder’s remedy” lawsuits, where a developer cites the ability to create affordable housing as a way to force construction of a much larger project, and the township’s Council, Planning, and Zoning Boards lose control over what is built.To give one example of what happens when a builder’s remedy lawsuit is filed, in 2019, township officials begged developers to include elevators for the multi-story affordable units that were being built in a larger housing complex. The developers refused, because it was not required by law; the affordable housing was only being built so that more profitable units could be built alongside it, and the developers apparently had no interest in spending any more money than necessary on those units.In another example, prior to the agreement being brokered, in 2020, the Council heard from residents concerning a potential housing ...

www.westessextribune.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livingston, NJ
Livingston, NJ
Government
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Inclusionary Zoning#Lawsuits#Fair Share Housing Center#The Mount Laurel Doctrine#Council Planning#Zoning Boards
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy