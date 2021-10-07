CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatsApp starts testing encrypted backup, custom privacy settings

By Sanuj Bhatia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatsApp is probably one of the most used messaging apps on planet Earth. You must have seen ads or promoted posts from WhatsApp saying it’s end-to-end encrypted. Even though the chat and the local backup WhatsApp generates is end-to-end encrypted, the cloud backup WhatsApp creates is not. The company recently announced that it is working to bring encrypted cloud backup, and now the feature has been spotted for the first in a while.

