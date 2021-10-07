National Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day
On October 7th, National Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day brings support and education to the general public about a painful condition. The trigeminal nerve is the largest of cranial nerves and consists of 12 pairs of nerves that control many functions of the face. Causes of trigeminal neuralgia range from pressure on the nerve, aging, or a disorder that wears away the myelin such as cerebral palsy. Other causes include injury or stroke.www.themountvernongrapevine.com
