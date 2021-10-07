A Dallas entrepreneur’s unusual path from street gang to Christian hip-hop to e-scooters in Detroit

There are six brands of rental e-scooters cruising the sidewalks and streets of Detroit, up from none four years ago. All but one are stand-up scooters. The other company, Boaz Bikes, is unique in its design as well as its founder’s backstory. Most noticeably, it’s the only e-scooter in the city with a seat for riders and a basket for carrying things -- features the company touts as making them safer than regular scooters and accessible to more users.