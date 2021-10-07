CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, NJ

Police Investigating Armed Robbery

 6 days ago

Livingston Police officers are actively investigating an armed robbery that took place Monday evening, October 4.At 10:45 p.m., two masked people robbed the Tiger Mart convenience store attached to the Exxon gas station at 649 South Orange Avenue. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun which was pointed at the clerk.The robbery was called in by an attendant at the gas pumps who saw the robbery taking place in the store. When police arrived, employees told officers that the robbers fled on foot toward East Hobart Gap Road.Witnesses then told officers the two suspects entered a waiting car, which sped off. No injuries were reported and about $880 was stolen from the store registers.Both suspects were wearing track suits, one dark in color and the other with a light blue top. Anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed anything is asked to call the Livingston Police detective bureau at 973-992-3000.

