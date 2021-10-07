National Conservative Activist Scott Presler to Make Stop in Mount Vernon The Persistence Tour Will Include 7 Events Over 8 Days in 3 States

Wadsworth, Ohio – October 6, 2021 – National conservative activist Scott Presler will make a stop in Mount Vernon, Ohio on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 6 pm. The event will take place at the Woodward Opera House meeting rooms at 107 S. Main Street, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. The Presler Persistence Tour will include 7 events over 8 days in 3 states. Former Congressman Jim Renacci will appear in a number of these stops with Presler.