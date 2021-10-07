CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wadsworth, OH

National Conservative Activist Scott Presler to Make Stop in Mount Vernon The Persistence Tour Will Include 7 Events Over 8 Days in 3 States

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWadsworth, Ohio – October 6, 2021 – National conservative activist Scott Presler will make a stop in Mount Vernon, Ohio on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 6 pm. The event will take place at the Woodward Opera House meeting rooms at 107 S. Main Street, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. The Presler Persistence Tour will include 7 events over 8 days in 3 states. Former Congressman Jim Renacci will appear in a number of these stops with Presler.

www.themountvernongrapevine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wadsworth, OH
Local
Ohio Government
State
Florida State
Wadsworth, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
City
Florida, OH
City
Mount Vernon, OH
Mount Vernon, OH
Government
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Jim Renacci
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Donald Trump
CNN

Why Kyrie Irving is getting exactly what he deserves

(CNN) — On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks announced that Kyrie Irving would not be playing or practicing with the team until he gets vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. "Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose," Marks said in a statement....
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy