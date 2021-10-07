McKinnon: In times of sorrow, will your anchor hold?
Have you ever had a time in your life where it seemed like you were just overwhelmed? Times where it feels like you are ready to break down for no apparent reason? That has been the last month for me. Life has felt hard. It has felt difficult, and at times, I feel like I'm barely holding on. At other times, I'm at peace and am doing okay. I tend to like to be happy, contented, and at peace, but guess what? Life is full of different seasons and I'm just navigating a difficult one right now.www.examiner-enterprise.com
