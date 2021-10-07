McKinnon: In times of sorrow, will your anchor hold?

“Get Over It!” Haven’t we heard that, before? Any problems we are experiencing, just get over it. Even love. Even when it comes to the pains of love and how we are expected to move on, after love’s heartbreak. That seems easy. Wouldn’t love be less painful if we could so easily number the pain? Afterall, we could rid ourselves of any attachment or connection to the person we thought we were going to marry or start a family with. Wouldn’t love be better that way? Reality check. While we are dreaming in fairy land, the violins continue to play. Knock. Knock. Is your sorrow of love still knocking at the door? Because if it is, the first step in overcoming it is to, admit that it still, exists! Ok. Now, we are getting, somewhere.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO