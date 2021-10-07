Walter Reiling, 87, of West Caldwell, formerly of Livingston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 3. Wally was a gregarious, loving, generous, family man. Born in the Bronx, New York, where he grew up, he started working at the young age of 12 and helped support his family after his father died. Wally went on to have an extremely successful career in the toy industry. He founded two companies and was involved in the creation of some iconic toys over his 50-year career.