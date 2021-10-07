Rechargeable Batteries, Fluorescent Bulbs Also Collected: Final Electronics Recycling and Paper Shredding on Saturday, October 9

Livingston Township’s third and final Electronics Recycling and Paper Shredding event of 2021 will be held on Saturday, October 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the rear parking lot of the Senior/ Community Center at 204 Hillside Avenue.Collection events give residents a convenient way to safely dispose of TVs, computers, monitors, and other electronics which, by law, cannot be disposed of in curbside trash because they contain hazardous metals that pollute groundwater.Residents can also bring fluorescent bulbs and rechargeable NiCad, lithium and SLA batteries for collection at the event. For safety, early drop-off is not permitted for bulbs or batteries; residents are asked to not leave these in the pre-event drop-off. Ordinary alkaline batteries should go in household trash.Electronics recycling is limited to items made up mostly of electronic circuit boards, such as TVs, computers and related accessories, VCRs, phones, copiers, fax machines, and audio devices (but not speakers). A detailed list is available at livingstonnj.org/Electronics.Residents are asked not to bring appliances, vacuums, speakers, coffee makers, microwaves, or non-electronic metal items, as these cannot be accepted. Other items that are not accepted include shredders, humidifiers, AC units, refrigerators of any size, fans, cabinet or projection TVs, broken glass screens, plastic toys, kitchen items, water filters, or smoke detectors.Mayor Shawn Klein pointed out that the township’s recycling efforts go beyond those of many other towns. “We’re pleased to offer a comprehensive recycling program and make safe, responsible disposal easy for residents,” he said. “Still, we depend on citizens to help by recycling only what we can handle.”“We know people want to recycle everything,” said Recycling Committee chairman Scott Goldman. “But unrecyclable items actually get in the way, and prevent us from successfully reclaiming TVs and computers. We need residents to help by paying attention, not bringing what we can’t process, and by never dumping these items in the drop-off locations.”Early Drop-OffPrior to the event, residents can drop off electronic items only — no batteries, bulbs or paper — at the Senior/Community Center rear parking lot, 204 Hillside Avenue, from 9 a.m. on Monday, October 4, through 3 p.m. on Friday, October 8. Bulbs and batteries may not be unloaded early, as bulbs break and batteries short-circuit; they must be brought to the October 9 event.Items Unloaded SafelyResidents should stay in their vehicles with windows up while items are unloaded by recycling personnel. Items should ...