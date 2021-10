Supermarkets are searching for alternative ways to bring food into the country as ships are diverted from the UK’s main port due to congestion. The British Retail Consortium, the trade representative body for most major supermarkets, said on Tuesday that “further disruption” to the supply chains may be “unavoidable”. The comments come after Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping company, said that it was directing big vessels away from the UK because the country’s main port is chock-a-block with containers. The congestion in the port is down to a lack of HGV drivers available to move the imported goods and...

