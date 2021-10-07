CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, NJ

National Merit Semifinalists

 6 days ago

NATIONAL MERIT SEMIFINALISTS: Eight Livingston High School students were named among the roughly 16,000 semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. Shourya Bansal, Joshua Faber, Kate Pun, Andrew Qian, Daniel Siegal, Kush Vachher, Alan Wu, and Arthur Zang have advanced in the competition. These seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title. Shown here are (back row) Bansal and Qian; (middle row) Zang, Faber, Siegal, and Vachher; and (front row) LHS principal Danielle Rosenzweig, Pun, and Wu.

